 Madhya Pradesh: ED Raids Mandsaur Former District Excise Officer’s House
The Enforcement Directorate raided the house of former district excise officer Badri Lal Dangi at 4 AM

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 09:42 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: ED Raids Mandsaur Former District Excise Officer’s House | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the house of former district excise officer Badri Lal Dangi at 4 AM on Wednesday. The action was taken just nine days after Dangi’s transfer to Datia.

As per information, two teams from Indore and Bhopal reached Dangi’s residence in Yash Nagar and conducted a five-hour-long search, wrapping up their operation by 10 AM.

At the time of the raid, no one was present in the house and the ED officials refrained from giving any official statement regarding the findings.

Badri Lal Dangi had been under scrutiny during his tenure in Mandsaur. He was accused of demanding Rs 10 lakh bribe from a liquor shop in Piplia Mandi.

A video related to the incident had also gone viral on social media. Additionally, despite liquor ban in the city, reports of ongoing alcohol sales raised serious concerns about his working style and enforcement efforts during his tenure.

Dangi was transferred to Datia on August 22 and officially took charge on Monday. The raid by the ED shortly after his transfer gave rise to speculations regarding financial irregularities and misconduct during his tenure as excise officer in the city. Official details from the ED are awaited.

