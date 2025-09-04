Madhya Pradesh September 4 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Orange Alert Issued In Betul, Dewas, Harda & More

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh continued to witness cloudy skies and rainfall on Thursday, with several districts experiencing spells of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The day remained humid as temperatures hovered around 27°C in many parts, including Bhopal and Indore. The maximum temperature is expected to rise close to 30°C, while the minimum may settle around 24°C.

The weather department has placed large parts of the state under an orange alert due to the risk of heavy to very heavy rain in the next 24 hours. Districts such as Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Bhopal are likely to receive intense showers along with thunder and lightning.

Low-lying areas have been warned about possible waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Friday is likely to bring more cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms, particularly in western and central districts. Rainfall may extend into the weekend, with Saturday expected to see morning showers followed by fresh thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humidity levels are predicted to stay high, keeping conditions uncomfortable for residents.

Weather experts believe that conditions will start to improve gradually from the beginning of next week. While light rain and drizzle may continue on Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday is expected to bring clearer skies and some sunshine. Until then, residents are advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel through waterlogged roads, and keep updated with local advisories.