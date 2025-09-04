 Madhya Pradesh Judge Receives Death Threat, Ransom Letter Demanding ₹5 Billion
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Judge Receives Death Threat, Ransom Letter Demanding ₹5 Billion

Madhya Pradesh Judge Receives Death Threat, Ransom Letter Demanding ₹5 Billion

With the ransom note evoking memories of India’s dacoit era, security for judges and court premises in Rewa has been stepped up.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Judge Receives Death Threat, Ransom Letter Demanding ₹5 Billion |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sitting judge at Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa allegedly received a death threat through a ransom letter demanding ₹5 billion, as reported on Thursday. 

Additionally, the letter bore the signature of a member of the notorious bandit leader Hanuman's gang - synonymous with an ill-famed dacoit gang of central India (Chambal).

As per NDTV’s report, the matter was reported to police on September 1. The letter was sent to the court of the First Civil Judge of Tyothar, Mohini Bhadoria, from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

It read, “If you want to live, you have to give ₹5 billion.”

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka Seers Meet Home Minister Amit Shah, Seek NIA Probe Into Dharmasthala Murders
Karnataka Seers Meet Home Minister Amit Shah, Seek NIA Probe Into Dharmasthala Murders
India's Largest Container Cargo Terminal Opens In Navi Mumbai; All You Need To Know About Uran's Jawaharlal Nehru Port| VIDEO
India's Largest Container Cargo Terminal Opens In Navi Mumbai; All You Need To Know About Uran's Jawaharlal Nehru Port| VIDEO
Gujarat Shocker: International School Student Beaten At Hostel; Parents Filed Complaint After Video Goes Viral
Gujarat Shocker: International School Student Beaten At Hostel; Parents Filed Complaint After Video Goes Viral
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched: Check Price, Detailed Specifications, More
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched: Check Price, Detailed Specifications, More

The sender further demanded the ransom to be delivered to Badgad forest in Uttar Pradesh at 7:45 pm on September 1, warning of severe consequences if the demand was not met.

Read Also
CBI Court Sentences Former Assistant Engineer, LIC Jabalpur, To 4 Years RI In Bribery Case
article-image

One suspect identified

Startled by the threat, Judge Bhadria promptly lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh, after which a special probe team was formed. 

Investigators have already identified a suspect in Prayagraj district, and a police team has crossed into UP to apprehend him.

The case, which falls under the Sohagi police station area on the Madhya Pradesh–Uttar Pradesh border, has set off alarm bells in judicial and law enforcement circles.

With the ransom note evoking memories of India’s dacoit era, security for judges and court premises in Rewa has been stepped up.

A case has been registered under Section 308(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with extortion by threatening to falsely implicate someone in a grave offense punishable by death, life imprisonment, or up to 10 years in jail.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Sharam Se Sir Jhuka Lena Chahiye': Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt After Two Newborns Die Of Rat Bite In...

'Sharam Se Sir Jhuka Lena Chahiye': Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt After Two Newborns Die Of Rat Bite In...

Madhya Pradesh Judge Receives Death Threat, Ransom Letter Demanding ₹5 Billion

Madhya Pradesh Judge Receives Death Threat, Ransom Letter Demanding ₹5 Billion

Grandson's Dress Return Costs Woman ₹15 Lakh In MP's Gwalior

Grandson's Dress Return Costs Woman ₹15 Lakh In MP's Gwalior

Indore: Over 400 Professionals To Attend IMA’s Women Leadership Conclave On September 19

Indore: Over 400 Professionals To Attend IMA’s Women Leadership Conclave On September 19

Recruitment Hurdle Lifted For Constables, SIs; ESB Likely To Release Notification By September 10 In...

Recruitment Hurdle Lifted For Constables, SIs; ESB Likely To Release Notification By September 10 In...