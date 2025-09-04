 CBI Court Sentences Former Assistant Engineer, LIC Jabalpur, To 4 Years RI In Bribery Case
After a detailed investigation, a chargesheet was filed by CBI against the accused on January 31, 2012, formally initiating legal proceedings.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Judge for CBI, Jabalpur, has convicted and sentenced the accused, Yogesh Arora, the then Assistant Engineer, LIC, Jabalpur, to four years rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 10,000 in a bribery case on Wednesday, officials said here on Thursday.

article-image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case on August 26, 2011, against the accused on allegations that he demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant as a reward for showing official favour in the preparation and payment of a bill amounting to Rs 93,000 for electrical maintenance works done by the complainant in LIC offices, and as a motive for processing and clearing the pending bills amounting to Rs 35,000–Rs 40,000 against various small electrical maintenance and supply works done by the complainant in the LIC office.

article-image

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and subsequently accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

After a detailed investigation, a chargesheet was filed by CBI against the accused on January 31, 2012, formally initiating legal proceedings.

The court, after completing the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused accordingly on Wednesday, delivering the verdict in the bribery case.

