 19-Year-Old Youth Murdered By Girlfriend's Brother, 4 Accomplices In MP's Jabalpur; One Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal19-Year-Old Youth Murdered By Girlfriend's Brother, 4 Accomplices In MP's Jabalpur; One Arrested

19-Year-Old Youth Murdered By Girlfriend's Brother, 4 Accomplices In MP's Jabalpur; One Arrested

According to information, the body of 19-year-old Satendra Uikey, a resident of Seoni, was found in the Bargi-Beeja forest area on August 20.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
MP Shocker! Two Sons Kill Father, Dump Body In Canal In Jabalpur | Representational image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A murder case has come to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, where a young man was allegedly killed by his girlfriend’s brother and his friends, as reported by police on Thursday.

According to information, the body of 19-year-old Satendra Uikey, a resident of Seoni, was found in the Bargi-Beeja forest area on August 20. 

Police investigation revealed that Satendra was strangled to death and his body was hidden in the jungle.

Satendra had been reported missing at the Seoni police station. During the investigation, the police examined his call detail records (CDR), which revealed a link to his relationship with the sister of Ashish Dhurve, a man from his village.

FPJ Shorts
Satellite Images: Months After India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Begins Reconstruction At Nur Khan Air Base
Satellite Images: Months After India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Begins Reconstruction At Nur Khan Air Base
Video: Team India Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Hugs His Wife At Mumbai Airport Before Leaving For Asia Cup 2025
Video: Team India Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Hugs His Wife At Mumbai Airport Before Leaving For Asia Cup 2025
GST Council Hikes Tax On Oil And Gas Exploration Services From 12% To 18%, Raising Production Costs
GST Council Hikes Tax On Oil And Gas Exploration Services From 12% To 18%, Raising Production Costs
GST Reduced On Electronics, Will A Rs 40,000 AC Now Cost Less? Here's How To Calculate Savings
GST Reduced On Electronics, Will A Rs 40,000 AC Now Cost Less? Here's How To Calculate Savings
Read Also
Man, Second Wife Among Five Held For First Wife’s Murder In MP's Indore
article-image

Accused planned the murder 

Angered by the affair, Ashish Dhurve allegedly plotted the murder with 4 of his friends. As part of the plan, they lured Satendra by telling him they were taking him to Mandla. 

Instead, they took him to Bargi forest, where Ashish’s friends were already waiting. Together, they strangled Satendra to death and hid his body before fleeing the spot.

The Bargi police have arrested one accused, Sachin Yadav. The prime accused Ashish Dhurve and three others are still absconding. Police teams are conducting searches to nab the remaining culprits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

19-Year-Old Youth Murdered By Girlfriend's Brother, 4 Accomplices In MP's Jabalpur; One Arrested

19-Year-Old Youth Murdered By Girlfriend's Brother, 4 Accomplices In MP's Jabalpur; One Arrested

CBI Court Sentences Former Assistant Engineer, LIC Jabalpur, To 4 Years RI In Bribery Case

CBI Court Sentences Former Assistant Engineer, LIC Jabalpur, To 4 Years RI In Bribery Case

Bhopal's Barkatullah University Students To Get Free Bus Service, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Bhopal's Barkatullah University Students To Get Free Bus Service, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Jabalpur Youth Missing Since 1.5 Months; Sisters Paste Posters, Announce ₹21k Reward For Informer

Jabalpur Youth Missing Since 1.5 Months; Sisters Paste Posters, Announce ₹21k Reward For Informer

'Historic Decision! Only PM Modi Could Have Done...' MP CM Mohan Yadav Hails Restructured GST...

'Historic Decision! Only PM Modi Could Have Done...' MP CM Mohan Yadav Hails Restructured GST...