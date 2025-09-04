19-Year-Old Youth Murdered By Girlfriend's Brother, 4 Accomplices In MP's Jabalpur; One Arrested

MP Shocker! Two Sons Kill Father, Dump Body In Canal In Jabalpur | Representational image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A murder case has come to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, where a young man was allegedly killed by his girlfriend’s brother and his friends, as reported by police on Thursday.

According to information, the body of 19-year-old Satendra Uikey, a resident of Seoni, was found in the Bargi-Beeja forest area on August 20.

Police investigation revealed that Satendra was strangled to death and his body was hidden in the jungle.

Satendra had been reported missing at the Seoni police station. During the investigation, the police examined his call detail records (CDR), which revealed a link to his relationship with the sister of Ashish Dhurve, a man from his village.

Accused planned the murder

Angered by the affair, Ashish Dhurve allegedly plotted the murder with 4 of his friends. As part of the plan, they lured Satendra by telling him they were taking him to Mandla.

Instead, they took him to Bargi forest, where Ashish’s friends were already waiting. Together, they strangled Satendra to death and hid his body before fleeing the spot.

The Bargi police have arrested one accused, Sachin Yadav. The prime accused Ashish Dhurve and three others are still absconding. Police teams are conducting searches to nab the remaining culprits.