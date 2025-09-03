Indore: Over 400 Professionals To Attend IMA’s Women Leadership Conclave On September 19 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Management Association (IMA) is organizing its 4th Women Leadership Conclave at Brilliant Convention Centre here on September 19.

Twelve women entrepreneurs will address the conclave, expected to be attended by over 400 professional and entrepreneurial women.

IMA president CA Naveen Khandelwal highlighted the importance of the conclave to the media here on Wednesday. IMA secretary Channi Trivedi shared detailed information about the event and mentioned that renowned personalities from various fields would share their experiences on leadership, marketing and entrepreneurship. The theme of this year’s conclave is “Bolder, Brighter, Together She Shines”.

Trivedi said the conclave was not just a gathering but a platform to address current needs and set the direction for the future.

Prachi Bobra said that this year’s special initiative was ‘Shine Circle-Step into Your Shine’. This would be an exclusive interactive session where women would get opportunities to learn, share experiences and build confidence.

The issues that would be discussed include, ensuring digital safety, building personal branding, communicating with confidence, recognizing self-worth and rights and everyday health and wellness tips.

CA Ishani Maheshwari said that under the Shine Circle campaign, IMA aimed to empower 3,000 women. So far, more than 350 women had participated in sessions on personal branding, health & wellness, digital awareness & rights and leadership.

Prominent speakers

-Karuna Gopal Vartakavi, President, Foundation for Futuristic Cities.

-Vaishali Wagle, Founder & CEO, Zenesse.

-Ishita Moitra, Indian screenwriter.

-Aanchal (Anita) Dhara, Spoken Word artist .

-Ashwin Anand CFO, Tata Starbucks.

-Shanta Vallury Gandhi, Chair senior strategic consultant.

-Nikita Kumawat Co-founder, Brandworks Technologies.

-Lakshmi R. Iyer Director & creative head, ELIOS Films.

-Prachi Mohapatra Business strategy head, JioHotstar.

-Lakshmi Iyer, Group president Bajaj Finserv.

-Gitanjali J. Angmo Founder & CEO, HIAL.

-Tanya Nambiar Voice over artist.