 MP's Maheshwar Receives Development Funds Worth ₹1,551 Crore
MP's Maheshwar Receives Development Funds Worth ₹1,551 Crore

Maheshwar got historical gifts worth Rs 1551 crore from the BJP government, bringing new hope to the ancient city

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 11:02 PM IST
Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Maheshwar got historical gifts worth Rs 1551 crore from the BJP government, bringing new hope to the ancient city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav approved two major projects that residents had long demanded. The decision was taken in a recently held state's cabinet meeting in Bhopal.

The Central and state governments together sanctioned construction of a four-lane road from Maheshwar to Barwah costing Rs 1441.85 crore and establishment of grand Maa Ahilya Lok worth Rs 110 crore. Additionally, Rs 1 crore was approved for safety railings at Narmada's main ghat.

The four-lane road is being called a 'game-changer' for religious tourism, especially during upcoming Simhastha Kumbh. It will ease movement for devotees travelling from Indore, Ujjain and Omkareshwar. Maa Ahilya Lok will strengthen Maheshwar's cultural identity, attracting domestic and international tourists.

However, four major public demands remain pending. First, making Maheshwar a district - a decades-old demand considering its historical significance as Maa Ahilyabai Holkar's capital. Second, establishing a medical college that was approved in 2018 but transferred to Khargone, causing disappointment.

Third, completing the stalled Maheshwar Dam Project designed for electricity generation and irrigation for thousands of hectares. Fourth, providing railway connectivity with a station on Indore-Manmad line to boost tourism and business.

While grateful for the development gifts, residents hope the double-engine BJP government will address these pending demands with equal promptness.

