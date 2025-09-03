Madhya Pradesh: Tourism Mart Next Month; Delegates From 25 Countries To Attend |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will organise a three-day Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart (MPTM) in the city from October 11-13. Aimed at boosting state's tourism sector, over 1,000 delegates from India and 25 countries will take part.

Tour operators, travel agents, hoteliers and representatives of the film industry from the US, Russia, the UK, Spain, France, Israel, Dubai and Sri Lanka are expected to take part in the event.

They will be joined by panelists, subject experts, state government representatives, speakers and industry leaders.

This will be the seventh and biggest edition of MPTM. Earlier, travel marts were organised from 2013 to 2018 but were discontinued due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The foreign delegates will also be taken on familiarisation tour to Sanchi, Bhimbetka and Khajuraho. Cultural events showcasing the state’s folk arts will also form a part of the event. Local delicacies including items made from millets, will be served to the delegates.

“If tour operators from other countries know about the places worth visiting the state, they will persuade their clients to include Madhya Pradesh in their itineraries and that would increase tourist traffic to the state,” said additional chief secretary, tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla.

It has been decided to make MPTM an annual feature to be organised on fixed dates every year, Shukla added.