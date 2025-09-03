 Madhya Pradesh: Tourism Mart Next Month; Delegates From 25 Countries To Attend
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Tourism Mart Next Month; Delegates From 25 Countries To Attend

Madhya Pradesh: Tourism Mart Next Month; Delegates From 25 Countries To Attend

Tour operators, travel agents, hoteliers, subject experts to attend

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Tourism Mart Next Month; Delegates From 25 Countries To Attend |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will organise a three-day Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart (MPTM) in the city from October 11-13. Aimed at boosting state's tourism sector, over 1,000 delegates from India and 25 countries will take part.

Tour operators, travel agents, hoteliers and representatives of the film industry from the US, Russia, the UK, Spain, France, Israel, Dubai and Sri Lanka are expected to take part in the event.

They will be joined by panelists, subject experts, state government representatives, speakers and industry leaders.

This will be the seventh and biggest edition of MPTM. Earlier, travel marts were organised from 2013 to 2018 but were discontinued due to Covid-19 pandemic.

FPJ Shorts
Ganeshotsav 2025: Matunga’s Floral Splendour And Sakinaka’s 36-Ft Idol Steal The Show
Ganeshotsav 2025: Matunga’s Floral Splendour And Sakinaka’s 36-Ft Idol Steal The Show
No GST On Life And Health Insurance Premiums From September 22: GST Council Announces Relief For Policyholders
No GST On Life And Health Insurance Premiums From September 22: GST Council Announces Relief For Policyholders
Ganeshotsav 2025: Complainants Urge SHRC To Ban VIP Darshan At Lalbaugcha Raja Over Stampede Fears
Ganeshotsav 2025: Complainants Urge SHRC To Ban VIP Darshan At Lalbaugcha Raja Over Stampede Fears
Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Deploys 2,178 Lifeguards, 56 Motorboats At Chowpatty For Final Ganpati Visarjan Day
Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Deploys 2,178 Lifeguards, 56 Motorboats At Chowpatty For Final Ganpati Visarjan Day
Read Also
Bhopal: Immersion Ghats Spruced Up, Not Approach Roads
article-image

The foreign delegates will also be taken on familiarisation tour to Sanchi, Bhimbetka and Khajuraho. Cultural events showcasing the state’s folk arts will also form a part of the event. Local delicacies including items made from millets, will be served to the delegates.

“If tour operators from other countries know about the places worth visiting the state, they will persuade their clients to include Madhya Pradesh in their itineraries and that would increase tourist traffic to the state,” said additional chief secretary, tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla.

It has been decided to make MPTM an annual feature to be organised on fixed dates every year, Shukla added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Tourism Mart Next Month; Delegates From 25 Countries To Attend

Madhya Pradesh: Tourism Mart Next Month; Delegates From 25 Countries To Attend

Bhopal: Cyber Gang Cracks E-Gift Codes, Redeems Gold, Silver

Bhopal: Cyber Gang Cracks E-Gift Codes, Redeems Gold, Silver

Madhya Pradesh: NCERT Books Compulsory For Grades 5, 8 From This Session

Madhya Pradesh: NCERT Books Compulsory For Grades 5, 8 From This Session

Collectors Failing To Deal With Fertiliser Distribution To Go, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Collectors Failing To Deal With Fertiliser Distribution To Go, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh: Divisional Forest Officer Accuses Balaghat MLA Of Demanding ₹3 Lakh From Her

Madhya Pradesh: Divisional Forest Officer Accuses Balaghat MLA Of Demanding ₹3 Lakh From Her