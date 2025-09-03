 Indore: CM Mohan Yadav To Flag Off 50 Electric Buses Today
Indore: CM Mohan Yadav To Flag Off 50 Electric Buses Today

Indore to witness major boost in green transport as CM launches

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Indore: CM Mohan Yadav To Flag Off 50 Electric Buses Today | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City is set to take another significant leap towards sustainable urban mobility on Thursday, as chief minister will inaugurate 50 state-of-the-art electric AC buses at 11 am from Brilliant Convention Centre.

Alongside the launch, the Chief Minister will also felicitate sanitation workers under the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan and share a community meal with them, acknowledging their vital role in making Indore India’s cleanest city.

In addition, he will perform the bhoomi poojan for the Rs 7 crore redevelopment of the historic Ranjeet Hanuman Mandir, a project aimed at improving pilgrim facilities and promoting religious tourism.

Each bus, priced at Rs 1.2 crore, forms part of a Rs 60 crore project spearheaded by Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL).

No Sun, No Battery, No Problem: IIT Indore’s Device Generates Electricity Using Just Water And...
article-image

The fleet will run under the Net Cost Model, with the government providing 40% viability gap funding under AMRUT, ensuring zero operational cost and financial viability for the city.

The buses are equipped with digital ticketing, automatic fare collection, GPS, CCTV, panic buttons, public announcement systems and PIS. They can cover up to 180 kilometres per day with single and opportunity charging.

The deployment will replace diesel buses on high-demand routes, including:

• Rajwada–Tejaji Nagar (22 buses)

• Aurobindo Hospital–Mhow Naka (15 buses)

• Apollo DB City–Pitru Parvat (4 buses)

• Rajiv Gandhi–Palash City, Silicon City (4 buses)

• CAT Square–California City (5 buses)

According to AICTSL, these 50 buses will collectively reduce 22.68 lakh kg of carbon dioxide emissions annually, reinforcing Indore’s standing as a leader in clean transport.

Currently, the city already operates 70 electric buses and a total fleet of 550 buses serving over two lakh passengers daily. The new addition further cements Indore’s reputation as a national model for sustainable public transport.

