Maithili Thakur's Soulful Bhajans Enchant Audience In MP's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The DAVV auditorium transformed into a spiritual sanctuary on Wednesday evening as thousands of people gathered to immerse themselves in devotional music.

Renowned singer Maithili Thakur, along with her brothers Rishav and Ayachi, offered a musical tribute to Khajrana Ganesh under the ongoing Ganesh Janmotsav 2025 celebrations.

The auditorium resonated with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as Thakur began with a serene Ganesh stuti. Her soulful voice, harmonising with the traditional notes of her brothers, created an atmosphere that felt like temple prayers brought into a concert hall.

Devotees swayed, some with folded hands, while others joined in chorus, their voices merging into one collective prayer.

Bhajans that celebrated devotion, humility and cultural roots connected generations present in the hall. Elderly devotees sat with eyes closed in meditation, while young listeners recorded the divine moments to carry home.

Organisers said the venue change from Khajrana temple to DAVV auditorium was necessary as the response from Indore’s devotees had been overwhelming. The evening became a reminder that music, when offered as prayer, transcends boundaries and unites hearts in devotion.

The programme concluded with all present rising to chant in unison, filling the auditorium with faith and reverence, making it a night of unforgettable spiritual harmony.