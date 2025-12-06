Indore News: Cops Help Cyber Victims Recover Rs 14 Crore Lost To Online Fraud |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police helped restore around Rs 14 crore to victims of online fraud this year, Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said on Friday.

Based on the complaints received through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and the Indore Police helpline, police probed the cases and took swift action. The total amount recovered was Rs 14,33,57,247, he added.

The crime branch received nearly 4,500 complaints till November this year. The police teams also blocked thousands of fake bank accounts used for fraudulent activities, he said.

Dandotiya added that more than 250 hacked social media accounts were restored and over 300 fake social media profiles created using victims’ names and photographs were blocked.

The highest number of complaints were related to online investment scams, task-based fraud, trading apps, gaming offers, fake bank officer calls for KYC updates, reward point redemption, credit card limit upgrades and, cheating on dating and matrimonial sites, the police official said.

Dandotiya said that people are advised to verify unknown online links and messages before

clicking them. For more information about cyber safety, citizens can visit the Safe Clicks website or call the Indore police helpline. Anyone facing online cheating can immediately report their complaint on helpline number 704912-4445, dial 1930 or file a complaint on NCRP.