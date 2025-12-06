 Indore News: Public Works Department To Make ₹7 Crore Road From Rajiv Gandhi Square To Rau Circle
A significant infrastructure upgrade is set to begin in the city as the Public Works Department (PWD) undertakes the construction of a new road connecting Rajiv Gandhi Statue Square to Rau Rotary. The project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 7 crore (specifically sanctioned amount ₹6.97 crore) and will utilize the durable ‘white topping’ construction method.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Public Works Department To Make ₹7 Crore Road From Rajiv Gandhi Square To Rau Circle | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A significant infrastructure upgrade is set to begin in the city as the Public Works Department (PWD) undertakes the construction of a new road connecting Rajiv Gandhi Statue Square to Rau Rotary.

The project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 7 crore (specifically sanctioned amount ₹6.97 crore) and will utilize the durable ‘white topping’ construction method.

The 1.30-kilometre stretch, which was historically part of the Agra-Mumbai National Highway 03, has been in poor condition for some time. Efforts to repair the road through the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) were stalled due to the corporation’s financial struggles and a lack of contractor interest caused by payment delays.

The bhoomi pujan was performed by MP Shankar Lalwani and MLA Madhu Verma, along with BJP leaders Jitu Jirati and others, marking the official start of the much-needed reconstruction.

