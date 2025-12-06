MP News: Workshop On CDR Intelligence For Wildlife Crime Investigation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Forest Division organised a workshop today on using Call Detail Record (CDR) intelligence to aid forest and wildlife crime investigations. The session, led by divisional forest officer Pradeep Mishra, aimed to train field officers in leveraging digital tools to support traditional investigative methods.

Recent successes, such as the case of leopard poaching, have demonstrated the value of CDR data in identifying criminal patterns and movements. "CDR analysis has strengthened our ability to track suspects and gather critical evidence," said Mishra.

Integrating digital tools into forest crime investigations

Forest crime investigations have typically relied on physical evidence, which is often difficult to obtain and legally weak. This has resulted in low conviction rates for crimes like illicit felling and illegal mining. In contrast, wildlife crime investigations, which use CDR analysis, have shown more success.

CDR data captures information like call timestamps, locations, and device identifiers. While it doesn t contain conversation content, it provides key insights into suspects movements and communications.

Training on CDR analysis

The workshop featured sessions on processing and analysing CDR data. Officers were taught to filter large datasets, detect suspicious patterns, and link digital data with on-the-ground intelligence. "By combining CDR data with traditional investigation methods, we can build stronger cases," explained ACP Devendra of the DCP Cyber Cell, Indore.

Experts also discussed the legal framework for obtaining CDRs. Forest officers cannot directly access this data and must coordinate with police to requisition it.

Proposal for Forest CDR Support Cell

The workshop concluded with a proposal to create a Forest CDR Support Cell. This unit would assist in requisitioning and analysing CDR data, ensuring that digital evidence is effectively integrated into investigations. "A dedicated unit will streamline the process and improve the efficiency of our investigations," said Mishra.