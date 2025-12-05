 Indore News: Youth Booked For Molesting Minor Girl
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chandan Nagar police registered a case against a youth for molesting a 17-year-old girl. The girl told police that on November 26, Ayan met her and asked her to talk to him. When she refused, he grabbed her hand with bad intentions and threatened her with dire consequences if she did not talk to him.

She told her family members about the incident, and her father confronted the accused and told him not to trouble her. However, on Thursday, the accused again made some obscene gestures towards her when she was standing on her balcony.

The police registered a case against the accused under sections 74, 78, 351(3) of the BNS and 7/8 of POCSO Act.

Banganga police registered a case against a youth for molesting a 19-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood. The girl told police that the accused was harassing and stalking her for nearly a year. When her family confronted him, he abused them and assaulted her sister.

The police registered a case against the accused under sections 78,79, 115(2), 296(a)(b),3(5) of the BNS and further investigation is underway.

