 Indore News: Traffic Police Hold 41 Road Safety Drives In November
The Traffic Prahari campaign saw strong participation, with nearly 2,000 citizens volunteering to support traffic discipline at busy squares. Volunteers were appreciated for their contribution, and outstanding Praharis were recognised every Tuesday. Digital awareness vehicles were deployed on bypass roads, prominent crossings and accident-prone spots.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Traffic Police Hold 41 Road Safety Drives In November

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):Traffic Management Policeconducted 41 traffic awareness campaigns across the city in November to promote safe and disciplined driving, officials said on Friday.

Officials said that on the instructions of Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, awareness programmes were held regularly to ensure smooth and safe movement on city roads.

The 41 events were organised at major junctions, institutions and public places, drawing participation from around 12,875 citizens. People were educated on traffic rules, safe driving habits, helmet and seat belt use, avoiding mobile phones while driving, and maintaining speed control. Police teams interacted with students, employees, commuters and senior citizens.

The Traffic Prahari campaign saw strong participation, with nearly 2,000 citizens volunteering to support traffic discipline at busy squares. Volunteers were appreciated for their contribution, and outstanding Praharis were recognised every Tuesday. Digital awareness vehicles were deployed on bypass roads, prominent crossings and accident-prone spots. For 20 days, these vehicles displayed safety videos, animations, awareness songs and distributed pamphlets.

Special sessions under Traffic Ki Pathshala were conducted in schools and colleges, focusing on responsible road behaviour, helmet use, avoiding overspeeding and pedestrian alertness. Under the Bal Traffic Prahari activity, young children visited the traffic park and learned safety rules through demonstrations and interactive games.

Public announcement systems installed at ITMS-guided signals were used to broadcast safety messages. Meetings were also held with transport bodies, school managements, market associations and delivery companies to strengthen collective responsibility for safer roads.

