MP News: Obscene Video Case Triggers Bandh In Mandsaur; Two Youths Arrested; Protests, Blockade Grip Town |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A bandh was observed and roads were blocked by residents on Friday in Shamgarh town under Mandsaur district after a Class 12 student was forced into an obscene video at knifepoint. Two accused were also arrested in the case.

According to information, the accused, identified as Rihan Abbasi and Babu Shah of Rao Colony, allegedly forced a 16-year-old girl to make the video. The accused then demanded Rs 5 lakh ransom from the victim’s family, threatening to make the video viral.

The family paid Rs 2 lakh in cash hoping to stop the leak. However, when the accused did not receive the remaining amount, they posted the video on social media on Thursday evening.

Police investigation revealed that Rihan, an old friend of the victim, entered her house on November 6 when she was alone. He threatened her with a knife and old photos before forcing her to make the video.

As news spread, hundreds of protestors surrounded the Shamgarh police station on Thursday night demanding immediate action. The situation escalated on Friday with Hindu organisations joining the protest, forcing a complete shutdown of Shamgarh town.

Police arrested both accused under IPC, POCSO Act and IT Act. Additional forces were deployed to control the situation. Municipal authorities cut water connections to the accused’s houses and began measurements for possible demolition following public demand.