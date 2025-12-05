 MP News: Obscene Video Case Triggers Bandh In Mandsaur; Two Youths Arrested; Protests, Blockade Grip Town
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Obscene Video Case Triggers Bandh In Mandsaur; Two Youths Arrested; Protests, Blockade Grip Town

MP News: Obscene Video Case Triggers Bandh In Mandsaur; Two Youths Arrested; Protests, Blockade Grip Town

The family paid Rs 2 lakh in cash hoping to stop the leak. However, when the accused did not receive the remaining amount, they posted the video on social media on Thursday evening. Police investigation revealed that Rihan, an old friend of the victim, entered her house on November 6 when she was alone. He threatened her with a knife and old photos before forcing her to make the video.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Obscene Video Case Triggers Bandh In Mandsaur; Two Youths Arrested; Protests, Blockade Grip Town |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A bandh was observed and roads were blocked by residents on Friday in Shamgarh town under Mandsaur district after a Class 12 student was forced into an obscene video at knifepoint. Two accused were also arrested in the case.

According to information, the accused, identified as Rihan Abbasi and Babu Shah of Rao Colony, allegedly forced a 16-year-old girl to make the video. The accused then demanded Rs 5 lakh ransom from the victim’s family, threatening to make the video viral.

The family paid Rs 2 lakh in cash hoping to stop the leak. However, when the accused did not receive the remaining amount, they posted the video on social media on Thursday evening.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Tech, Social Media Help Trace Missing Girls Under Operation Muskan
article-image

Police investigation revealed that Rihan, an old friend of the victim, entered her house on November 6 when she was alone. He threatened her with a knife and old photos before forcing her to make the video.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Crackdown: 10 Peddlers Held, Heroin & MD Worth Over ₹4 Crore Seized In 6 ANC Raids
Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Crackdown: 10 Peddlers Held, Heroin & MD Worth Over ₹4 Crore Seized In 6 ANC Raids
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 71-Year-Old Vashi Businessman Duped Of ₹1.60 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam, Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 71-Year-Old Vashi Businessman Duped Of ₹1.60 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam, Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 37-Year-Old Opera House CA Loses ₹1.63 Lakh After Clicking Fake Parcel Delivery Link; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 37-Year-Old Opera House CA Loses ₹1.63 Lakh After Clicking Fake Parcel Delivery Link; Case Registered
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Mulund Dumping Ground Waste Processing Deadline To Feb 2026; 32 Per Cent Legacy Waste Still Pending
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Mulund Dumping Ground Waste Processing Deadline To Feb 2026; 32 Per Cent Legacy Waste Still Pending

As news spread, hundreds of protestors surrounded the Shamgarh police station on Thursday night demanding immediate action. The situation escalated on Friday with Hindu organisations joining the protest, forcing a complete shutdown of Shamgarh town.

Police arrested both accused under IPC, POCSO Act and IT Act. Additional forces were deployed to control the situation. Municipal authorities cut water connections to the accused’s houses and began measurements for possible demolition following public demand.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Control Room Set Up At Indore Airport For Stranded Flyers

Indore News: Control Room Set Up At Indore Airport For Stranded Flyers

Indore News: Traffic Police Hold 41 Road Safety Drives In November

Indore News: Traffic Police Hold 41 Road Safety Drives In November

MP News: Obscene Video Case Triggers Bandh In Mandsaur; Two Youths Arrested; Protests, Blockade Grip...

MP News: Obscene Video Case Triggers Bandh In Mandsaur; Two Youths Arrested; Protests, Blockade Grip...

Indore News: Divisional Commissioner Urges Steps To Curb Bird Activity Around The Airport

Indore News: Divisional Commissioner Urges Steps To Curb Bird Activity Around The Airport

Indore News: 59-Year-Old Accident Victim Dies Of 'Heart Attack'

Indore News: 59-Year-Old Accident Victim Dies Of 'Heart Attack'