Indore News: Control Room Set Up At Indore Airport For Stranded Flyers

Indore News: 49 Cancelled Flights; Control Room Set Up At Indore Airport For Stranded Flyers | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers panicking over nixed travel plans, crowded terminals and an airline staff without any answers — Indore’s busy Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport was a picture of chaos on Friday after 49 IndiGo flights were cancelled over a shortage of pilots.

Friday marked the third consecutive day of flight cancellations by IndiGo at the city airport. The private airline is reeling under a massive operational crisis with IndiGo flights being either cancelled or delayed across major cities.

As hundreds of passengers struggled with travel schedules, airport authorities set up a control room and urged travellers to contact the officials present there.

Many passengers who had reached the airport early Friday morning were disappointed to see the flight status display board. While many of them cancelled their plans, others chose to travel by road. Several passengers were seen trying to get answers about the delayed flights and refunds for their tickets. However, the IndiGo ground staff was also unable to provide accurate information.

According to reports, an elderly woman passenger was provided medical help after she fell ill at the airport.

The cancellations affected flights connecting Indore to cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Jammu and Nagpur.

Read Also Indore News: Divisional Commissioner Urges Steps To Curb Bird Activity Around The Airport

Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport Director Sunil Maggirwar said, “Travellers affected by the cancelled flights can contact the control room. For any kind of help or guidance, they can also dial the helpline number 9821192283.”

Meanwhile, the shortage of flights caused airfares for major cities to skyrocket. Passengers complained that fares for a flight to Bengaluru had now crossed Rs 35,000.

Officials said they expect IndiGo’s flight operations to return to normal from Saturday. Amol Kataria, state president of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), said, “In the wake of the crisis, we have temporarily stopped booking tickets on IndiGo flights. Air fares for flights between Indore and other cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru have crossed to Rs 35,000.”

What travellers said

IT professional Akshat Deshspade said, "My sister is getting married in New Delhi. I was supposed to attend her wedding, but now my flight has been suddenly cancelled”

Pallavi Sharma said, "My flight has been cancelled. I had booked a ticket for Mumbai from where I was flying to another country. Now, my whole tour package has gone to waste”

Flights departing from Indore

- 6E7274 Indore-Jaipur departing at 06:35 hours.

-6E2053 Indore-Mumbai departing at 06:40 hours.

-6E7315 Indore-Jabalpur departing at 06:55 hours.

-6E6847 Indore-Delhi departing at 07:40 hours.

-6E378 Indore-Hyderabad departing at 07:25 hours.

-6E6331 Indore-Jammu departing at 09:00 hours.

-6E6609 Indore-Delhi departing at 12:30 hours.

-6E6219 Indore-Goa departing at 12:20 hours.

-6E263 Indore-Mumbai departing at 13:10 hours.

-6E511 Indore-Hyderabad departing at 16:25 hours.

-6E269 Indore-Mumbai departing at 17:20 hours.

-6E6744 Indore-Bengaluru departing at 18:45 hours.

-6E7037 Indore-Nagpur departing at 17:10 hours.

-6E2419 Indore- Mumbai departing at 18:55 hours.

-6E2010 Indore-Delhi departing at 19:35 hours.

-6E7168 Indore-Ahmedabad departing at 22:05 hours.

6E756 Indore-Chennai departing at 22:10 hours.

-6E6577 Indore-Delhi departing at 22:00 hours.

-6E6916 Indore-Hyderabad departing at 20:30 hours.

-6E147 Indore-Pune departing at 21:45 hours.

-6E6566 Indore-Kolkata departing at 21:55 hours.

Cancelled arriving flights

-6E6212 Delhi-Indore arriving at 07:10 hours.

-6E377 Hyderabad-Indore arriving at 06:50 hours.

-6E7744 Jaipur-Indore arriving at 07:55.

-6E6605 Delhi-Indore arriving at 12:00 hours.

6E6219 Raipur-Indore arriving at 11:50 hours.

-6E813 Goa-Indore arriving at 16:30 hours.

-6E6915 Hyderabad-Indore arriving at 15:55.

-6E5181 Mumbai-Indore arriving at 12:25 hours.

-6E270 Mumbai-Indore arriving at 16:40 hours.

-6E6743 Bengaluru-Indore arriving at 18:05 hours.

-6E7148 Jaipur-Indore arriving at 22:20 hours.

-6E7187 Ahmedabad-Indore Indore arriving at 22:05 hours.

-6E7438 Udaipur- Indore arriving at 16:15 hours.

-6E2342 Delhi-Indore arriving at 18:55 hours.

-6E489 Chennai-Indore arriving at 21:40 hours.

-6E6576 Delhi-Indore arriving at 21:30 hours.

-6E621 Hyderabad-Indore arriving at 20:00 hours.

-6E747 Bengaluru-Indore arriving at 21:25 hours.

-6E798 Kolkata-Indore arriving at 21:15 hours.

-6E2418 Mumbai-Indore arriving at 18:15 hours.

-6E225 Mumbai-Indore arriving at 22:05 hours.

(As per info. Received from the airport)