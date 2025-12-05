 Indore News: Divisional Commissioner Urges Steps To Curb Bird Activity Around The Airport
The Committee reviewed issues related to garbage disposal, leftover food items, and timely pruning of large fruit-bearing trees inside the airport boundary. Airport officials sought the cooperation of the Forest Department and the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to eliminate unnecessary habitats that encourage birds to settle and fly in the airport zone.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 11:54 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the rising bird movement in the vicinity of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday urged divisional commissioner Dr Sudam Khade to take steps to curb bird attraction around the airport, warning that increasing bird activity poses a risk to air traffic.

The request was placed during the meeting of the Airport Environment Management Committee held at the airport. Dr Khade chaired the meeting.

Airport management informed that bird flight activity has risen sharply in recent years. While only six bird activity incidents were recorded in 2012, the number has jumped to 26 in the year 2025, the highest so far, which they said is not favourable for aviation safety.

Taking note of the concern, Dr Khade directed IMC and the Forest Department to take immediate corrective measures. He instructed that action be taken on tree cutting where necessary and called for strict monitoring of littering by nearby hotels and restaurants, which contributes to bird congregation.

Airport Director Sunil Maggirwar, Additional Collector Roshan Rai, Chief Medical Officer Hemant Gupta, airline managers and officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Indore Airport attended the meeting.

