MP News: Higher Level Record Surge In SET Applications, Over 1.46 Lakh Registrations | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Applications for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025 touched a record high with 1,46,405 candidates registering this year — the highest in the past five years.

According to data released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Friday, the number of applicants has increased by over 25,000 compared to SET 2024. SET is conducted every year for appointing assistant professors in government colleges

Across the state.

MPPSC had issued the advertisement for SET 2025 on October 15, inviting applications between October 25 and November 20, 2025. The last date for registration was later extended to November 27.

Registrations were received across 31 subjects, and the exam will be conducted on January 11, 2026, in 12 divisional headquarters across the state.

Steering committee reviews arrangements at exam centres

To ensure smooth conduct of the exam, MPPSC convened a meeting of the Steering Committee to review security arrangements and facilities at exam centres.

MPPSC chairman Rajesh Lal Mehra said that the SET has significantly benefited government job aspirants in the state. “A large number of candidates are securing prestigious positions as assistant professors,” he noted.

SET 2025 chairperson Krishnakant Sharma directed officials to complete all arrangements at examination centres promptly.

The meeting was attended by commission secretary Rakhi Sahay, deputy secretary Kirti Khurasia, OSD Dr Panchbhai and senior officials from universities and colleges. As per UGC guidelines, the steering committee will monitor the entire exam process. Exam controllers Dr Rajendra Singh Jamod, Dr Sanjay Atedia and Dr Kishore Patel also attended the meeting.

STEADY SURGE IN INTEREST

Year Applications

2017 4,6565

2019 48,646

2022 1,02,567

2024 1,21,370

2025 1,46,405