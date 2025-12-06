 MP News: Higher Level Record Surge In SET Applications, Over 1.46 Lakh Registrations
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Higher Level Record Surge In SET Applications, Over 1.46 Lakh Registrations

MP News: Higher Level Record Surge In SET Applications, Over 1.46 Lakh Registrations

The meeting was attended by commission secretary Rakhi Sahay, deputy secretary Kirti Khurasia, OSD Dr Panchbhai and senior officials from universities and colleges. As per UGC guidelines, the steering committee will monitor the entire exam process. Exam controllers Dr Rajendra Singh Jamod, Dr Sanjay Atedia and Dr Kishore Patel also attended the meeting.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Higher Level Record Surge In SET Applications, Over 1.46 Lakh Registrations | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Applications for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025 touched a record high with 1,46,405 candidates registering this year — the highest in the past five years.

According to data released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Friday, the number of applicants has increased by over 25,000 compared to SET 2024. SET is conducted every year for appointing assistant professors in government colleges

Across the state. 

MPPSC had issued the advertisement for SET 2025 on October 15, inviting applications between October 25 and November 20, 2025. The last date for registration was later extended to November 27.

FPJ Shorts
MP Ravindra Waikar Demands Housing For Aarey & Dindoshi Forest Area Residents Under PM Awas Yojana
MP Ravindra Waikar Demands Housing For Aarey & Dindoshi Forest Area Residents Under PM Awas Yojana
Jamia Uloom FCRA Case: Yemeni National Projected As ‘International Faculty’ To Attract Overseas Donations (FPJ Exclusive)
Jamia Uloom FCRA Case: Yemeni National Projected As ‘International Faculty’ To Attract Overseas Donations (FPJ Exclusive)
West Bengal BLOs Speak Out On Severe 'SIR' Work Pressure Amid Reports Of Illness & Death
West Bengal BLOs Speak Out On Severe 'SIR' Work Pressure Amid Reports Of Illness & Death
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina, Portugal Handed Easy Groups, France Face Senegal
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina, Portugal Handed Easy Groups, France Face Senegal

Registrations were received across 31 subjects, and the exam will be conducted on January 11, 2026, in 12 divisional headquarters across the state.

Steering committee reviews arrangements at exam centres

To ensure smooth conduct of the exam, MPPSC convened a meeting of the Steering Committee to review security arrangements and facilities at exam centres.

MPPSC chairman Rajesh Lal Mehra said that the SET has significantly benefited government job aspirants in the state. “A large number of candidates are securing prestigious positions as assistant professors,” he noted.

SET 2025 chairperson Krishnakant Sharma directed officials to complete all arrangements at examination centres promptly.

The meeting was attended by commission secretary Rakhi Sahay, deputy secretary Kirti Khurasia, OSD Dr Panchbhai and senior officials from universities and colleges. As per UGC guidelines, the steering committee will monitor the entire exam process. Exam controllers Dr Rajendra Singh Jamod, Dr Sanjay Atedia and Dr Kishore Patel also attended the meeting.

STEADY SURGE IN INTEREST

Year  Applications

2017  4,6565

2019  48,646

2022  1,02,567

2024  1,21,370

2025  1,46,405

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Workshop On CDR Intelligence For Wildlife Crime Investigation

MP News: Workshop On CDR Intelligence For Wildlife Crime Investigation

Indore News: Youth Booked For Molesting Minor Girl

Indore News: Youth Booked For Molesting Minor Girl

MP News: Higher Level Record Surge In SET Applications, Over 1.46 Lakh Registrations

MP News: Higher Level Record Surge In SET Applications, Over 1.46 Lakh Registrations

Indore News: Control Room Set Up At Indore Airport For Stranded Flyers

Indore News: Control Room Set Up At Indore Airport For Stranded Flyers

Indore News: Traffic Police Hold 41 Road Safety Drives In November

Indore News: Traffic Police Hold 41 Road Safety Drives In November