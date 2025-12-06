MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hails Arrest Of International Tiger Smuggler

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Directs Officials To Stop Forceful Caesarean Delivery In Private Hospital | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called the arrest of international female tiger smuggler Yangchen Lachungpa from North Sikkim, near the India-China border, by Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, New Delhi, a significant achievement.

CM Yadav said arresting a smuggler wanted for 10 years in wildlife crime cases is a major success. He said that Madhya Pradesh government remains committed to conservation and rehabilitation of all wildlife, including tigers.

In 2015, a case was registered against a gang involved in poaching tigers and pangolins, and illegally smuggling tiger bones and pangolin scales to China via Nepal from Satpura Tiger Reserve, Narmadapuram. Due to the case’s seriousness, Forest Headquarters handed it over to the STSF, which uncovered an organised international gang and arrested 31 accused.

Yangchen Lachungpa is a crucial link in the international tiger smuggling ring, which operates across India, Nepal, Bhutan and China. A Red Notice was issued by Interpol at India’s request to ensure her arrest by law enforcement agencies in any country.