 Madhya Pradesh: 5 People Killed, 2 Injured In Car-Truck Collision In Chhatarpur
HomeMadhya-pradeshMadhya Pradesh: 5 People Killed, 2 Injured In Car-Truck Collision In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: 5 People Killed, 2 Injured In Car-Truck Collision In Chhatarpur

A family’s car collided head-on with a truck on the Sagar–Kanpur National Highway in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, around 8 pm Friday, killing five people on the spot and seriously injuring two others. All seven occupants were from Satna and were travelling to an event in Shahgarh. Police rushed the injured to the hospital, while the truck driver attempted to flee but was later caught.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 08:42 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 5 People Killed, 2 Injured In Car-Truck Collision In Chhatarpur | Representational Image

Chhatarpur (MP): Five persons were killed and two others injured when their car collided with a truck on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Saturday. The accident occurred around 8 pm on Friday when seven persons, all belonging to one family from Satna town, were travelling in a car to attend an event in Shahgarh, they said.

The car collided head-on with a truck on the Sagar-Kanpur National Highway, located 35 km from here, in the Gulganj police station area.

article-image
article-image

Five car occupants died on the spot and two others were seriously injured, Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Patle said.

Sagar range Inspector General Himani Khanna, who was returning to Sagar, witnessed the accident and immediately called for a police team.

After being alerted, personnel from Gulganj police station rushed to the spot and shifted the two injured persons to the district hospital.

The truck driver later abandoned his vehicle and tried to escape, but the Bijawar police caught him a short distance away.

The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Prajapati (30), Laxman (40), Deepak (24), Surendra (26) and Lalu (17), the police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

