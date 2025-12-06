Madhya Pradesh: 5 People Killed, 2 Injured In Car-Truck Collision In Chhatarpur | Representational Image

Chhatarpur (MP): Five persons were killed and two others injured when their car collided with a truck on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Saturday. The accident occurred around 8 pm on Friday when seven persons, all belonging to one family from Satna town, were travelling in a car to attend an event in Shahgarh, they said.

The car collided head-on with a truck on the Sagar-Kanpur National Highway, located 35 km from here, in the Gulganj police station area.

#WATCH | Chhatarpur, MP | Chhatarpur ASP Aditya Patle says, "Five people died after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck. Two others have been admitted to the hospital. The driver of the truck has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized by the police.… pic.twitter.com/pirN7wMnvE — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2025

Madhya Pradesh: Five people were killed and two others were seriously injured after a truck and a car collided in the Gulganj police station area of Chhatarpur district pic.twitter.com/GgmO7Arjy4 — IANS (@ians_india) December 5, 2025

Five car occupants died on the spot and two others were seriously injured, Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Patle said.

Sagar range Inspector General Himani Khanna, who was returning to Sagar, witnessed the accident and immediately called for a police team.

After being alerted, personnel from Gulganj police station rushed to the spot and shifted the two injured persons to the district hospital.

The truck driver later abandoned his vehicle and tried to escape, but the Bijawar police caught him a short distance away.

The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Prajapati (30), Laxman (40), Deepak (24), Surendra (26) and Lalu (17), the police said.

