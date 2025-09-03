Indore: Two Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹11 Lakh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested two men with MD drugs valued at around Rs 11 lakh. The accused admitted that they bought the drugs at low prices from other cities to resell them in Indore at higher rates, driven by drug addiction and the lure of quick money.

A Khajrana police team was conducting searches in different areas of Khajrana when they spotted two suspects near an open field behind Dastur Delight.

On seeing the police, the men panicked and tried to flee but were caught. A search revealed more than 110 grams of MD drugs in their possession.

The accused identified themselves as Shahnawaz and Shahrukh, residents of Khajrana. During questioning, they confessed to being addicted to MD drugs and said they had turned to supplying drugs to sustain their addiction and earn money easily.

The seized drugs have been taken into custody, and a case has been registered under Sections 8/22 of the NDPS Act. Police have begun further investigation and will seek remand to trace the source and network of illegal drugs, with legal action to follow against other accomplices.

Khajrana police have previously cracked over a dozen cases under the NDPS Act, leading to the arrest of traffickers from Indore, Dhar, Ujjain, and Rajasthan, sending many of them behind bars.