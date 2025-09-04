11 Months After Killing Girl In Thane, Jilted Lover Arrested From Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who was on the run for 11 months after killing a girl in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, was arrested here by the crime branch, police said on Wednesday.

They said that the accused was in a truck and going somewhere when the crime branch team arrested him following a tip-off.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the accused Raju Singh, a resident of UP, was arrested in Dewas Naka area. Information was received that he was on the run after stabbing a girl to death in Bhiwandi for spurning his friendship.

The incident took place in October last year. After his arrest, the city crime branch informed the Thane police about his arrest. On Wednesday, the accused was handed over to Thane police for further action.

As per reports, the deceased girl was at home with her younger sister when the accused reached there with a kitchen knife and started an argument with her.

The altercation escalated and the accused stabbed the girl multiple times. The younger sister was also injured when she tried to intervene. A relative and neighbour reached the spot but the accused had fled the scene. The younger sister later informed her father and took the elder sister to the hospital but she could not be saved.

Since then, the Thane police had been searching for Raju Singh. Dandotiya said that the deceased worked with a transport company in Thane. The accused met her there and started bothering her for friendship.