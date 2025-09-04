Indore’s Events Calendar For September 2025: From Maheep Singh's Standup To Food Festival, Check Out Events To Attend This Month

Indore’s Events Calendar For September 2025: Maheep Singh's Live Comedy To AI Maitri Hybrid Conference, Check Out Events To Attend This Month |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): September is set to bring never-ending entertainment to Indore, with a vibrant mix of comedy, music, AI workshops and art & craft.

The city is all geared up with stand-up comedy nights to soulful poetry sessions and high-energy musical performances.

Big names like Keshav Jha, Pravit Arora and Maheep Singh are ready to light up the stage with laughter, melodies and unforgettable moments.

So whether you’re planning to laugh your heart out, groove to live beats, explore art or simply soak in the creativity around, Indore has something special for everyone this September.

Don’t miss out! call your friends and make memories worth cherishing all month long.

1. Vipul Goyal – Unleashed

Vipul Goyal, star of TVF’s Humorously Yours, brings his signature witty and relatable humor to Indore.

He is known as one of India’s top stand-up comedians, his jokes touch everyday struggles, relationships, and society with effortless charm.

His show promises non-stop laughter, making it a must-watch for comedy lovers this September.

Date: 5 September 2025

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: Papaya Tree Hotel, Indore

Tickets Pricing: ₹999 onwards (bookmyshow)

2. AI Maitri – Indore 2025 (Hybrid Conference)

AI Maitri Indore 2025 is a free hybrid event designed for professionals, learners and tech enthusiasts passionate about artificial intelligence.

With expert sessions, live discussions, and networking opportunities, it’s an engaging platform to explore innovations in AI.

Participants can learn, collaborate and shape the future of technology in this unique gathering.

Date: 6 September 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM (doors open at 10:30 AM)

Duration: 8 hours

Age Limit: Tech professionals/students - no specific age limit stated

Venue: 501, Atulya IT Park, IT Park Square, Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Ticket Pricing: Not publicly disclosed (Eventbrite)

3. PAW PATROL Show at Phoenix Citadel Mall

The Paw Patrol Festival brings kids’ favorite rescue pups-- Chase, Marshall, and friends, to life with exciting games, interactive activities and themed zones.

It will be hosted at Phoenix Citadel Mall, the event offers families unforgettable fun, photo opportunities and entertainment, making it a perfect destination for children and parents to celebrate together.

Date: Till 7 September 2025

Time: Not listed, but typically daytime mall event

Duration: Not specified

Age Limit: Family/kids-friendly

Venue: Phoenix Citadel Mall (Siena Piazza area)

Ticket Price: ₹249 (bookmyshow)

4. Jaane Do by Arjan Singh

Arjan Singh’s Jaane Do is a soulful musical storytelling performance combining songs, poetry, anecdotes, and humor.

An architect-turned-artist, Arjan weaves themes of love, heartbreak, and nostalgia into a 90-minute show that takes audiences on an emotional journey.

His unique style ensures an evening filled with laughter, reflection, and heartfelt melodies.

Date: 13 September 2025

Time: Not listed

Duration: 1 hour 30 mins

Age Limit: Not listed

Venue: The Den, Indore

Ticket Price: ₹299 (allevents)

5. Pravit Arora Live!

Pravit Arora is known for his razor-sharp wit and highly relatable stand-up comedy, drawing humor from everyday life, relationships and cultural quirks.

With his natural storytelling style and fresh perspective, he connects instantly with audiences.

His Indore performance promises an evening of clever punchlines and side-splitting laughter for all ages.

Date: 13 September 2025

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: Blue Leaf by Papaya Tree.

Ticket pricing: ₹299 for a single entry; ₹499 for two-pass bundle (bookmyshow)

6. Maggie & Momo festival ft. Curly tales

A weekend filled with food, fun, and friends, showcasing a wide selection of Maggie and momos.

The event will be offering over 30 varieties of Maggie and Momos alongside food, fun, music, and celebrity appearances.

Date: 13 - 14 September 2025

Time: 3:00 PM

Venue: Phoenix Citadel Mall, (Sienna Piazza Area)

Ticket pricing: Not disclosed

7. Maheep Singh Live: Standup Comedy Show

Maheep Singh delivers bold, unfiltered stand-up comedy that fearlessly explores relationships, love, marriage and daily struggles.

His raw humor and conversational style keep audiences hooked while sparking hearty laughter.

With a knack for turning ordinary life into extraordinary fun, his Indore show guarantees an evening of powerful, punchline-packed entertainment.

Date: 20 September 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Anand Mohan Mathur Auditorium, Indore

Ticket pricing: ₹399 onwards (bookmyshow)

8. Jewellery World Exhibition

Jewellery World Exhibition is a premium showcase of fine craftsmanship.

Featuring over 40 top exhibitors, it highlights exquisite collections of bridal sets, diamonds, gold, and designer ornaments.

Attracting thousands of visitors, the event offers fashion lovers and buyers a chance to explore luxury jewelry trends in style.

Date: 26 - 27 September 2025

Time: Not disclosed

Duration: One or two days

Age Limit: Open/general audience

Venue: Indore Marriott Hotel

Ticket Pricing: Free registration (as per AllEvents)

9. Bhala Manushya ft. Naman Jain

Naman Jain is a rising stand-up comedian known for his sharp wit, relatable storytelling, and effortless humor about everyday life.

Performing across India, he connects with audiences through clever punchlines and spontaneous crowd work.

His “Bhala Manushya” India Tour 2025 brings fresh laughs to Indore with his signature style.

Date: 27 September 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Comedy Cottage and Coco events region, Indore

Ticket pricing: ₹299 onwards (bookmyshow)