 Indore: Man Booked For Duping Doctor, Others Of ₹1.72 Crore
: A man was booked for duping a doctor and other people of ₹1.72 crore on the pretext of providing government jobs

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 12:03 AM IST
Indore: Man Booked For Duping Doctor, Others Of ₹1.72 Crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for duping a doctor and other people of Rs 1.72 crore on the pretext of providing government jobs, crime branch officials said on Wednesday. The accused had given forged appointment letters of the jobs.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya informed the Free Press that a case was registered against Rakesh Suman, a resident of Singapore Green View on the complaint of a doctor under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC.

The doctor said in his complaint that he had met the accused in a college a few years ago. He had introduced himself as an officer of the railways. He had also told the doctor that he could arrange jobs in the railways and archaeology department.

He said he could provide a job to the doctor’s wife as well. Later, when the doctor agreed to a job for his wife and other relatives, the accused asked for money.

He had taken Rs 1.72 crore (through online payment and cash) from them in 2018 and had provided them appointment letters. When the complainant verified the appointment letters from the archaeology department in Bhopal, the officials said that they had not issued the letters.

After that, the doctor lodged a complaint with the commissioner of police. After the investigation, the crime branch officials verified the information and checked the transaction.

They found that the money was credited to the bank account of the accused, so a case was registered against him and a team constituted for his arrest.

