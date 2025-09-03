National Lata Mangeshkar Award Ceremony In MP's Indore, Musical Night On September 28

Shankar-Ehsan-Loy & Sonu NIgam to be awarded | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Lata Mangeshkar Award ceremony and musical night will be organised at Lata Mangeshkar auditorium here on September 28.

Chief minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will be the chief guest at the event. He will give the award to famous singer Sonu Nigam and musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Indore divisional commissioner Deepak Singh reviewed the preparations for the event in a meeting held at his office on Wednesday. He said that the ceremony, organized every year in the name of ‘Swar Kokila’ Lata Mangeshkar, would be held on September 28, the birth anniversary of the melody queen. The programme would be organized under the chief hospitality of chief minister Dr. Mohan Yadav.

The award is given in the field of music direction one year and in the field of playback singing the second year. In this sequence, this honour for the year 2024 will be given to the famous music director trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The award in the field of playback singing for the year 2025 will be given to famous playback singer Sonu Nigam.

After the award ceremony, a performance will be given by playback singer Ankit Tiwari and his team. Singh said that on this occasion, an exhibition would also be organized focusing on the life of Lata Mangeshkar. This will be a two-day event.

On the first day, there will be a light music competition, in which emerging talents would be given a platform. On the same day, in the afternoon, a special performance will be given by local artistes.

While giving instructions to the officials, Singh said that adequate lighting, generators, pure drinking water and basic facilities, cleanliness, ambulance, fire brigade etc should be ensured at the venue. Also, special arrangements should be made for parking.

IMC commissioner Shivam Verma, additional collector Roshan Rai, additional police commissioner Manoj Shrivastava, NP Namdev from culture directorate Bhopal, CEO of IDA RP Ahirwar, deputy commissioner revenue Sapna Lovanshi, additional DCP traffic, Santosh Kumar Kaul, cultural worker Jayant Bhise and officers of related departments were present in the meeting.