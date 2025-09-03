Indore: Man Arrested For Stabbing 55-Year-Old To Death |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a person for stabbing a man to death in the Kshipra police station jurisdiction on Wednesday. The accused had an argument with the deceased over some dispute between them the accused attacked him with a knife.

According to Kshipra police station in charge Kailash Solanki, on August 30, complainant Sitabai reported that her husband, Prakash Yadav (55), a resident of BarlaiJagir village, was attacked by accused Rameshwar Yadav following a dispute between them.

Rameshwar allegedly stabbed Prakash in the chest with an intent to kill him. Prakash succumbed to his injuries on the spot. A case under Section 103 (1) was registered against the accused.

On the instruction of SP (Indore Rural) Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia a team led by TI Solanki, was formed to arrest the accused. The police began a search for the accused right after the case was filed.

With the help of credible sources, CCTVs and support from the Mhow-Indore Rural Cyber Cell, the police managed to trace and arrest Rameshwar Yadav in connection with the murder and a knife used in the crime was also recovered from him.

During questioning, Rameshwar allegedly confessed that the attack occurred during a family dispute when Prakash, who had come to mediate, refused to leave from his place. In anger, he stabbed Prakash in the chest with a knife, leading to his death. The police are investigating the case further.