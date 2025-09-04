746 Projects Submitted For Madhya Pradesh Police CIIS-2025 Hackathon |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 746 projects have been received from across the country for MP police Cyber Innovation & Information Security Summit (CIIS) 2025 Hackathon.

The program is giving a platform to youths to showcase their talent in the field of cyber security and digital innovation, said officials here on Wednesday.

Officials said that 1,159 teams from 208 colleges and universities of the country registered in the hackathon. In all 4,459 students participated. The maximum number of teams participated from Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 746 projects were submitted by the last date of the hackathon. This shows the increasing interest of the youth and their innovation capability.

The teams selected in the semi-finals will present their work at SGSITS, Indore, on September 9, on September 10 at MANIT Bhopal and on September 11 at JEC, Jabalpur.

The technical proficiency, innovation and practical utility of the teams will be evaluated in presence of cyber cell officials and senior jury.

The best teams selected from each centre will be felicitated at the CIIS 2025 main conference to be held in Bhopal on September 17, 2025.