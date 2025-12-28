 MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Chauhan Inaugurates Train Stoppages
Divisional railway manager Pankaj Tyagi, senior divisional commercial manager Saurabh Kataria, and other officials and staff were also present.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Chauhan Inaugurates Train Stoppages | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the train stoppage facility at a programme held at Vidisha railway station on Sunday. Vidisha MLA Mukesh Tandon, Sanchi MLA Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, Kurwai MLA Hari Singh Sapre, and municipal chairperson Preeti Rakesh Sharma were present.

Divisional railway manager Pankaj Tyagi, senior divisional commercial manager Saurabh Kataria, and other officials and staff were also present. Taking into account the demands of passengers and regional representatives, the railway ministry has provided new train stoppages.

The details of experimental train stoppages at Vidisha, Sanchi, and Diwanganj station are as follows.

Vidisha station: Yesvantpur–New Delhi Sampark Kranti Express arrival: 00:45 hrs | departure: 00:47 hrs from January 1, 2026. New Delhi–Yesvantpur Sampark Kranti Express arrival: 17:28 hrs |departure: 17:30 hrs from December 31, 2025.

Sanchi station: Chennai–Shri Vaishno Devi Katra Express arrival: 09:38 hrs| departure: 09:40 hrs from December 29, 2025. Shri Vaishno Devi Katra–Chennai Express arrival: 01:18 hrs | departure: 01:20 hrs from December 29, 2025.

Diwanganj station: Bilaspur–Bhopal Express arrival: 14:55 hrs and departure is at 14:57 hrs from December 29, 2025. Bhopal–Bilaspur Express arrival: 10:40 hrs | departure: 10:42 hrs from December 29, 2025.

