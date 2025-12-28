Bhopal News: MP Police On High Alert For New Year | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the Pahalgam incident and Operation ‘Sindoor’ and considering the possibility of large crowds in malls, markets, hotels, resorts, temples and at picnic spots (rivers, dams, lakes) on New Year,

Director General of police Kailash Makwana has issued special instructions to all district superintendents of police to deploy additional forces here from Sunday.

To maintain law and order and communal harmony in the state during the New Year celebrations, all SPs have been instructed to take special precautionary measures.

The DGP has directed that intensive checking and patrolling be ensured throughout the state from the evening of December 28 till the night of January 1.

Last year, due to the active efforts of police, unprecedented control was maintained over anti-social and disruptive elements.

Continuing this approach, the police will remain fully vigilant this year as well to maintain law and order, ensure the safety of the general public and maintain communal harmony in the state.

Makwana instructed that field officers of all ranks would personally lead the security arrangements on the streets. Increased police presence would be ensured at major intersections and in sensitive locations. A zero-tolerance policy would be adopted by the police to prevent drunk driving, speeding, harassment and indecent behaviour towards women.

The DGP has also instructed that complete vigilance should be maintained regarding security arrangements on all fronts, including VVIP/VIP security.