 Bhopal News: MP Police On High Alert For New Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: MP Police On High Alert For New Year

Bhopal News: MP Police On High Alert For New Year

Makwana instructed that field officers of all ranks would personally lead the security arrangements on the streets. Increased police presence would be ensured at major intersections and in sensitive locations. A zero-tolerance policy would be adopted by the police to prevent drunk driving, speeding, harassment and indecent behaviour towards women.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: MP Police On High Alert For New Year | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the Pahalgam incident and Operation ‘Sindoor’ and considering the possibility of large crowds in malls, markets, hotels, resorts, temples and at picnic spots (rivers, dams, lakes) on New Year,

Director General of police Kailash Makwana has issued special instructions to all district superintendents of police to deploy additional forces here from Sunday.

To maintain law and order and communal harmony in the state during the New Year celebrations, all SPs have been instructed to take special precautionary measures.

The DGP has directed that intensive checking and patrolling be ensured throughout the state from the evening of December 28 till the night of January 1.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Digital Marketing Entrepreneur Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Online Forex-Crypto Scam Via Fake Trading App
Mumbai Digital Marketing Entrepreneur Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Online Forex-Crypto Scam Via Fake Trading App
Battle Of Sexes: Nick Kyrgios Wins At A Canter, Beats World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In Controversial Tennis Match
Battle Of Sexes: Nick Kyrgios Wins At A Canter, Beats World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In Controversial Tennis Match
Bombay High Court Acquits Teacher Sentenced Under POCSO, Cites Delay In FIR And Lack Of Credible Evidence
Bombay High Court Acquits Teacher Sentenced Under POCSO, Cites Delay In FIR And Lack Of Credible Evidence
Donald Trump Meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy In Florida After Vladimir Putin Call, Signals Push For Ukraine Peace Deal | VIDEO
Donald Trump Meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy In Florida After Vladimir Putin Call, Signals Push For Ukraine Peace Deal | VIDEO
Read Also
MP News: Deputy Collector Cheated Of ₹3 Lakh In Gwalior On Pretext Of Reducing Departmental...
article-image

Last year, due to the active efforts of police, unprecedented control was maintained over anti-social and disruptive elements.

Continuing this approach, the police will remain fully vigilant this year as well to maintain law and order, ensure the safety of the general public and maintain communal harmony in the state.

Makwana instructed that field officers of all ranks would personally lead the security arrangements on the streets. Increased police presence would be ensured at major intersections and in sensitive locations. A zero-tolerance policy would be adopted by the police to prevent drunk driving, speeding, harassment and indecent behaviour towards women.

The DGP has also instructed that complete vigilance should be maintained regarding security arrangements on all fronts, including VVIP/VIP security.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: MP Police On High Alert For New Year

Bhopal News: MP Police On High Alert For New Year

Bhopal News: Grand Maharana Pratap Lok Awaits Inauguration

Bhopal News: Grand Maharana Pratap Lok Awaits Inauguration

Bhopal News: Metro Ridership Shows A Declining Trend

Bhopal News: Metro Ridership Shows A Declining Trend

Bhopal News: 50-year-old Man Dies As Fire Breaks Out In His Hut

Bhopal News: 50-year-old Man Dies As Fire Breaks Out In His Hut

Bhopal News: Predawn Raid At Irani Dera, 32 Arrested

Bhopal News: Predawn Raid At Irani Dera, 32 Arrested