Bhopal News: Predawn Raid At Irani Dera, 32 Arrested | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on organised crime, local police on early Sunday morning carried out a large-scale predawn operation at Irani Dera in Aman Colony in Nishatpura, leading to the arrest of 32 people including women, notorious and wanted criminals.

Irani Dera is infamous for sheltering criminals who are wanted from outside cities and states. Police have recovered a fake pistol from Kala Irani and forged media person's ID and mike from the spot.

Zone 4 DCP Mayur Khandelwal said acting on inputs that multiple absconders and warrant offenders were hiding in the area, the operation was executed during a planned combing patrol with police teams from multiple police stations.

During the raid, police faced resistance from some local individuals including women who attempted to obstruct official duty. Police registered a separate case for obstruction and arrested many of them. Despite the resistance, teams detained the wanted criminals who had taken shelter at the Dera.

According to police officials, many of those arrested were wanted in offences like robbery, chain snatching and other organised crimes in several cities of Madhya Pradesh and even in other states. Several of them had been absconding for a long time, while some were wanted by police agencies in other states including Maharashtra and Rajasthan. A few of the arrested persons were also carrying cash rewards.

During the operation, police recovered a large quantity of suspected and stolen material.

In addition to the raid at Irani Dera, Zone-4 police teams executed a significant number of pending warrants during the combing drive. A total of 112 permanent warrants and 65 arrest warrants were executed across different police station areas.

Police officials stated that all arrested persons were currently being interrogated and further disclosures were expected, which might lead to additional arrests and recovery in other criminal cases.

Seizures

The seized items include 21 high-end motorcycles without number plates, 51 mobile phones, one Apple tablet, foreign currency including US dollars and Iranian rials, fake journalist identity material including a microphone and ID, a fake pistol, and multiple vehicle number plates suspected to be forged.

Arrested criminals

Sabir Ali alias Bhura, Shabbir Ali alias AP, Talib alias Guy, Rizwan Hussain, Mohammad Sadiq alias Badi Mundi, Misham Ali, Sadiq Hussain, Jafar Ali, Abid Ali, Mohammad Ali, Raqib Khan, Hazrat Khan, Azim Khan, Nabi Hasan, Haseeb Ali, Zeeshan Khan, Arwaz Khan, Haider Jabbar Jafri, Zuber Ali alias Jubbi, Salman Khan, Taufiq Hussain, Ali.

Arrested women: Sakina, Navbahar, Apsara Ali, Kubra, Tanu, Fatima, Salma, Marzina Khan, Noorjan, Yasmeen Ali.

Raju Irani flees

Known for providing shelter to criminals of his Irani community, Raju Irani was not found during the search operation. It is suspected that he fled while police were facing resistance from women. It is reported that Raju takes cash in return of sheltering criminals.