 'Mama & Minor Bhanja' Arrested For Abducting & Raping 13-Year-Old Girl In MP's Jabalpur
They were booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence) Act.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his minor nephew have been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. They were booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence) Act.

The 'Mama-Bhanja' accused threatened the girl to not disclose the incident to anyone or they would kill her. The accused nephew is only 17 years old.

His uncle has been identified as Shivansh Burman.

According to information, the minor youth and the 13-year-old victim were acquaintances. He would talk to her using his uncle's mobile phone. Recently, the minor called her to meet him. The teen girl, unaware of the malafide intentions of the accused, agreed to his invitation. As soon as the girl reached his address, he asked her to sit on his uncle Shivansh's bike. When the girl refused, he forced her on the bike, threatening to kill her.

The accused 'Mama-bhanja' abducted her and took her to the isolated Baghraji jungle. They tied her hands and took turns to rape her. The accused, after committing the crime, abandoned her and fled.

The girl managed to reach home with the help of locals and narrated the entire ordeal to her family. Her parents reached Majhgawan police station and filed a complaint. Police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

