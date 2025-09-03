 EOW, GST Joint Operation Unearth ₹20 Crore Tax Evasion In Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli
EOW, GST Joint Operation Unearth ₹20 Crore Tax Evasion In Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

The investigation revealed that several firms had fraudulently availed fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) benefits.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
EOW, GST Joint Operation Unearth ₹20 Crore Tax Evasion In Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offence Wing (EOW) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) department executed a raid across state, including Singrauli district, where a tax evasion of ₹20 crore was unearthed, officials reported on Wednesday.

The investigation revealed that several firms had fraudulently availed fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) benefits.

The raid was conducted on Tuesday in more than a dozen of districts and search is ongoing on Wednesday.

The Director General (DG) of EOW, Upendra Jain informed that a tip-off was received that a tax consultant Anil Kumar Shah from Waidhan in Singrauli district has provided benefits to several local firms of ITC.

As a result, he accepted a huge amount of commission or the financial benefits in lieu of ITC given to the firms.

At present, the agencies have found that the consultant and the firms have caused a loss of ₹20 crore to the state coffer.

The team is currently examining collected documents and digital evidence to assess the actual loss to the state government. The final figure will be determined after the completion of the report.

Investigators have recovered a significant number of documents indicating suspicious transactions. Statements are being recorded from concerned individuals, and the documents are under detailed scrutiny.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of SP EOW Rewa, Arvind Singh Thakur, Assistant Commissioner GST, Derep Khare, and other officials.

