Madhya Pradesh: Divisional Forest Officer Accuses Balaghat MLA Of Demanding ₹3 Lakh From Her

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Neha Shrivastava has alleged that Congress legislator from Balaghat Anubha Munjare demanded a bribe from her.

Shrivastava has sent a complaint to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) about the incident. On the basis of Shrivastava’s complaint, the forest department set up a two-member inquiry team and asked it to submit a report within 15 days.

In the complaint, Shrivastava said the legislator called her to the forest rest house on August 16. When she reached the rest house, the legislator told her to arrange for Rs 2-3 lakh in the presence of security guards and another woman.

Munjare said because her PA did not pay any attention to her message, she came to meet her. In the complaint, Shrivastava said when she refused to give the money, Munjare abused her family members.

According to the complaint, Munjare also threatened Shrivastava to transfer her from the district. Munjare also said she would observe a fast outside the forest department headquarters in Bhopal to remove her from the district.

Although the area did not belong to the constituency of Munjare, Shrivastava went to the rest house to meet the latter, thinking there would be some official work.

The legislator used the meeting only to threaten and put pressure on her, Shrivastava said, adding that she used objectionable language in the presence of officials of the department.

According to the complaint, Munjare used foul language against all the IFS officers. The legislator is putting pressure on other departments, too. The DFO also accused the legislator’s personal assistant of misbehaving with her.

On the basis of the DFO’s letter, the forest department set up a team, consisting of additional chief forest conservator Kamalika Mohanta and forest conservator Suchita Tirki, for an inquiry into the case.