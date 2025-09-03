Indore Congress Demands Dismissal Of MY Hospital Superintendent, Announces Protest On September 9 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore City Congress Committee President Chintu Chouksey has demanded the immediate dismissal of the Superintendent of Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital after a shocking incident in which rats reportedly gnawed at the hands and shoulders of two newborns admitted in the hospital’s NICU.

The incident led to the death both the infants - one on Tuesday night and other one on Wednesday.

Chouksey stated that if the government fails to fix responsibility in the matter, the Congress will stage a protest on September 9.

He said MY Hospital is the largest healthcare facility for the poor across Malwa and Nimar regions, popularly known as the 'seven-story hospital,' where patients from far-off areas come for treatment.

Accusing the state government of gross negligence, Chouksey said, “It is shameful that there are around 10k rat burrows inside the hospital premises, and the government is ignoring this while putting the lives of poor patients at risk.”

Protest on Sept 9

He further demanded that an immediate campaign be launched to eliminate rat burrows in the hospital and stressed that the superintendent should be dismissed without delay. “If the demand is not met, Indore Congress will hold a demonstration at the Divisional Commissioner’s office on September 9,” he warned.