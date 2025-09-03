 Indore Congress Demands Dismissal Of MY Hospital Superintendent, Announces Protest On September 9
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Congress Demands Dismissal Of MY Hospital Superintendent, Announces Protest On September 9

Indore Congress Demands Dismissal Of MY Hospital Superintendent, Announces Protest On September 9

The incident led to the death both the infants - one on Tuesday night and other one on Wednesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Indore Congress Demands Dismissal Of MY Hospital Superintendent, Announces Protest On September 9 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore City Congress Committee President Chintu Chouksey has demanded the immediate dismissal of the Superintendent of Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital after a shocking incident in which rats reportedly gnawed at the hands and shoulders of two newborns admitted in the hospital’s NICU.

The incident led to the death both the infants - one on Tuesday night and other one on Wednesday.

Chouksey stated that if the government fails to fix responsibility in the matter, the Congress will stage a protest on September 9.

He said MY Hospital is the largest healthcare facility for the poor across Malwa and Nimar regions, popularly known as the 'seven-story hospital,' where patients from far-off areas come for treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Ganeshotsav 2025: Massive Crowd Of Devotees Gathers To Seek Blessings Of Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai
Ganeshotsav 2025: Massive Crowd Of Devotees Gathers To Seek Blessings Of Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai
Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Advance Booking Report: Hollywood Horror Film Leads
Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Advance Booking Report: Hollywood Horror Film Leads
Shehnaaz Gill POSTPONES Ikk Kudi Release Due To Severe Floods In Punjab, Announces New Date: 'We Feel It Is Our Responsibility...'
Shehnaaz Gill POSTPONES Ikk Kudi Release Due To Severe Floods In Punjab, Announces New Date: 'We Feel It Is Our Responsibility...'
Maharashtra Govt Forms 9-Member Cabinet Sub-Committee To Expedite OBC Welfare, Address Reservation Issues
Maharashtra Govt Forms 9-Member Cabinet Sub-Committee To Expedite OBC Welfare, Address Reservation Issues

Accusing the state government of gross negligence, Chouksey said, “It is shameful that there are around 10k rat burrows inside the hospital premises, and the government is ignoring this while putting the lives of poor patients at risk.”

Read Also
Shocker! Another Infant Dies After Rat Bite At Indore's MY Hospital, MPHRC Seeks Report
article-image

Protest on Sept 9

He further demanded that an immediate campaign be launched to eliminate rat burrows in the hospital and stressed that the superintendent should be dismissed without delay. “If the demand is not met, Indore Congress will hold a demonstration at the Divisional Commissioner’s office on September 9,” he warned.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Congress Demands Dismissal Of MY Hospital Superintendent, Announces Protest On September 9

Indore Congress Demands Dismissal Of MY Hospital Superintendent, Announces Protest On September 9

Shocker! Another Infant Dies After Rat Bite At Indore's MY Hospital, MPHRC Seeks Report

Shocker! Another Infant Dies After Rat Bite At Indore's MY Hospital, MPHRC Seeks Report

Indore Crime Branch Nabs Fugitive Accused Of Stabbing Girlfriend To Death In Maharashtra

Indore Crime Branch Nabs Fugitive Accused Of Stabbing Girlfriend To Death In Maharashtra

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 3: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 3: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Suffering From Cold, Indore Tribal Boy Dies After Getting Injection From Unlicensed Doctor In Hostel

Suffering From Cold, Indore Tribal Boy Dies After Getting Injection From Unlicensed Doctor In Hostel