 Shocker! Another Infant Dies After Rat Bite At Indore's MY Hospital, MPHRC Seeks Report
The Medical Education Department has already sought clarification from the hospital dean.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital, has reported the death of another newborn in its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on Wednesday. 

According to information, the baby had suffered rat bites on Monday. 

A day earlier, on Tuesday, another newborn girl had also died.

The State Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has taken notice of the case and asked the hospital superintendent to submit an inquiry report within a month. 

The Medical Education Department has already sought clarification from the hospital dean. 

So far, two nursing officers have been suspended and others have been issued show-cause notices. 

A high-level committee has also been formed to investigate the matter.

However, the hospital management has denied that the deaths were caused by rat bites. 

Doctors claim the deaths were due to infection. Meanwhile, nursing staff are angry over the suspensions, saying they are being unfairly targeted while senior officials, who should be held accountable, are not facing action.

Further investigation is underway.

