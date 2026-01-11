Indore News: MPPSC To Begin Final Selection Process For Engineering Services Exam 2024 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is set to begin the final selection process for the State Engineering Services Examination 2024. Candidates who have qualified for the assistant engineer (Civil) examination will now be called for interviews, the commission announced.

According to MPPSC, interviews for assistant engineer (Civil) posts will be held on January 20 and 21. Admit cards for the interview will be issued from January 16 and candidates will be able to download them from the official MPPSC website. Candidates are required to report to the commission’s office at least one hour before the scheduled time, ie, by 9:30 am.

Under the state engineering services examination 2024, recruitment will be conducted for a total of 23 posts. This includes 20 posts of assistant engineer (Civil) and 3 posts of electrical/mechanical engineering. Of the 20 civil engineering posts, 7 are reserved for General category, 3 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 1 each for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and 8 for Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The State Engineering Services Examination was conducted on August 24, 2025. Evaluation of answer sheets was completed within two months, and the results were declared on October 30, 2025. For Civil Engineering, 68 candidates were selected in the main merit list, while 17 candidates were placed in the provisional list.

To ensure a smooth interview process, the commission has constituted two-member interview panels. A total of 40 candidates will be interviewed each day.

Candidates appearing for the interview must bring all original documents, including educational qualification certificates, caste certificate, income certificate and other required documents. These will be verified by the commission during the interview process.

Meanwhile, interviews for the electrical/mechanical engineering posts will be conducted on January 22. A total of 10 candidates have been shortlisted for the final selection process against the three available posts.