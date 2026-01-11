Indore News: DISHA 2.0 Strengthening India’s Digital Healthcare Innovation Ecosystem | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): DISHA 2.0 (Developing Innovations for Successful Harnessing and Adoption), a flagship digital healthcare innovation support programme implemented by the IIT Indore

DRISHTI CPS Foundation – Technology Translation Research Park (Digital Healthcare) under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) of the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, is playing a significant role in accelerating scalable and deployable healthcare technologies in the country.

The program supports faculty-led research, student innovations and DPIIT-registered startups through structured mentorship, technology validation, intellectual property facilitation and commercialisation guidance, enabling the translation of research outcomes into real-world healthcare solutions.

DISHA 2.0 received 286 applications from across India, out of which 21 startups and 29 projects were selected. Additionally, 6 fellowships were awarded, with an overall funding support of approximately Rs 15 crore extended across startups and projects. Several initiatives from IIT Indore were supported under the programme, further strengthening the institute’s role in digital healthcare innovation.

To mark the successful implementation of the programme, the DISHA 2.0 Award Ceremony was held at IIT Indore, in the presence of innovators, academicians, clinicians, industry experts and policymakers. The ceremony recognised outstanding startups, projects and fellows for their innovation excellence, scalability and potential societal impact.

Delivering the welcome address, IIT Indore director Prof Suhas S Joshi emphasised the importance of translational research and collaboration. He said, “DISHA 2.0 exemplifies our commitment to translating academic research into impactful healthcare solutions. By bringing together academia, clinicians, and industry, the programme is helping build a robust and sustainable digital health innovation ecosystem aligned with national priorities”.

The keynote address was delivered by Lt Gen Ashok Jindal (Retd), PVSM, AVSM, YSM, director, AIIMS Raipur, who highlighted the growing role of digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and data analytics in improving healthcare accessibility and clinical outcomes.

The event also featured a panel discussion on emerging digital healthcare technologies, technology demonstrations, clinician–innovator interactions and sessions on intellectual property and commercialisation.