Indore News: HC Orders Inquiry Into Exploitation Of Deaf And Dumb Students At Indore ITI |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday took serious note of allegations of exploitation and mismanagement at the Government ITI Muk-Badhir (Deaf and Dumb) Centre in Indore and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

A division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Satish Kumar Likhariya through advocate Shanno Shagufta Khan, alleging exploitation of deaf and dumb students and administrative irregularities at the institution.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner submitted that students of the institute had written letters complaining about their treatment and the functioning of the centre. Copies of these letters were annexed to the petition and placed on record before the court.

Khan informed the court that the students were made to clean utensils and do gardening even when a peon is available at the institute. She also claimed that the students were not provided with laptops and scholarship since 2023 and are not given meals on Sundays. She went on to claim that the students were also not taught for the required time periods. She presented video recordings and photos before the court to substantiate her claims.

Taking cognisance of the allegations, the HC directed the State government to seek detailed instructions in the matter. The court further ordered the secretary, District Legal Aid Services Authority (DLSA), Indore, to personally visit the ITI Muk-Badhir Centre and submit an independent report before the court.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 3.

HC directs panel to address illegal parking around Bhanwarkuan PS

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday directed a court-appointed committee to take concrete steps to resolve issue of illegal parking of seized vehicles, police vehicles and visitors’ vehicles near Bhanwarkuan police station, which has been causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to the public.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi while hearing a public interest petition filed by Saransh Dubey, who appeared before the court in person.

During the hearing, traffic DCP Anand Kaladagi informed the court that a committee had already been constituted to deal with traffic-related issues. The state counsel further pointed out that in a related Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) matter, High Court had earlier constituted a traffic regulatory committee headed by senior advocate Vinay Singh. Committee member advocate Vivek Patwa was also present in court.

The HC directed the petitioner to supply a copy of the writ petition along with all relevant documents to Patwa and also submit his proposed solutions to the problem. The court said the committee would hold meetings with the designated nodal officer as well as with the committee formed by police officials to evolve a practical solution.

The matter has been directed to be listed again on January 19, along with another pending BRTS-related case, for further consideration by the court.