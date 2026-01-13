MP News: Now, Lok Path 2.0 App To Warn Commuters About Black Spots

Indore News: Now, Lok Path 2.0 App To Warn Commuters About Black Spots | MPPWD

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Public Works Department (PWD) has launched a new mobile application, Lok Path 2.0, aimed at improving road safety by providing advance alerts about accident-prone zones, commonly known as black spots. Commuters will now receive warnings at least 500 metres before reaching such areas, similar to Google navigation alerts.

The app, recently launched by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is designed as a smart travel partner. In addition to black spot alerts, it provides information on road quality, traffic conditions, weather updates, hospitals, hotels, toll plazas, petrol pumps, tourist spots, rest areas and emergency facilities. Drivers also receive real-time route alerts while travelling.

PWD officials said nearly 77,000 kilometres of roads, including national highways under their network, have been mapped. 1,041 black spots were identified earlier, many of which have already been rectified.

The app also warns users about unauthorized cuts, sharp turns, and dangerous stretches in hilly or narrow areas, helping reduce fatal accidents.

Officials said that the app was developed to address public complaints related to roads more efficiently. Since its launch, nearly 15,000 complaints have been registered. The department emphasized that modern infrastructure, combined with technology and public welfare, plays a crucial role in ensuring road safety and saving lives.