 MP News: MPBSE Revises Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule; Hindi, Urdu, Marathi Papers Shifted To March
MPBSE has made minor changes to the Class 10 and 12 examination schedule, shifting Hindi, Urdu and Marathi papers from February to March. The Class 10 Hindi exam and Class 12 Urdu and Marathi papers will now be held on March 6, while the Class 12 Hindi exam has been rescheduled to March 7.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
MP News: MPBSE Revises Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule; Hindi, Urdu, Marathi Papers Shifted to March | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has made minor changes in the exam timetable for Class 10 and 12. Hindi, Urdu, and Marathi papers will now be held in March instead of February.

The Class 10 Hindi paper, originally scheduled for February 11, will now be conducted on March 6. Class 12 Urdu and Marathi papers, earlier set for February 9, are also rescheduled to March 6. Meanwhile, the Class 12 Hindi paper, previously planned for February 7, will now be held on March 7.

MPBSE officials said the adjustments are aimed at better coordination and smooth conduct of exams.

Notably, School Education Department has prepared subject-wise short notes called “One-Liners and Mind Mapping” to improve results of Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

Notes will be available for students in soft copy, spanning 60 to 70 pages. School principals will receive them via email, while hard copies will be printed in booklet form and distributed to schools as needed. Around 18 lakh students will take part in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, which begin on February 7 next year.

