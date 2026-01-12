 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Urges Youth To Stay Away From Addiction And Junk Food On National Youth Day
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urged youths to stay away from addiction and junk food while addressing a state-level Surya Namaskar programme in Bhopal on Swami Vivekanand’s birth anniversary. Performing yoga with students, he stressed daily exercise, positive thinking and character building, saying Surya Namaskar is a vital part of Indian tradition and holistic development.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urged youths to remain at bay from addiction and junk food. “Junk food takes body towards deformity hence it should be eaten in minimum manner,” he told.

He was addressing students during the state level mass Surya Namaskar Programme organised at Subhash Nagar Excellence School to mark birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand on Monday. Surya Namaskar programme were also organised across the state.

Along with students, CM performed all 12 methods of Surya Namaskar and also did “Pranayam”. He asked students not to get limited till education but to understand the life in practical manner. Every day, one should take out at least half an hour for physical exercise and should play the favourite sports. Along with personality, character should be also built.

He urged to share the feelings with family and friends and not get depressed, always remained filled with hopes. One should enjoy every second of the life.

article-image

Shedding light on Yoga, he told that it is an integral part of Indian tradition. Surya Namaskar is not only physical exercise but it takes simple life towards excellence. He appealed to remain senstive towarsds elders, women and children.

BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal asked everyone to walk on the path shown by Swami Vivekanand.

