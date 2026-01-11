 Indore News: Youth Killed, Friend Injured After Being Hit By Truck
Indore News: Youth Killed, Friend Injured After Being Hit By Truck

They were going to the showrooms on a bike when a truck hit their vehicles killing Himanshu on the spot. Shreya got critically injured and she is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. The police are recording her statement to know the circumstances behind the incident. The truck driver is also being searched for by the police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 12:54 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a youth was killed while his female friend got critically injured after they were hit by a recklessly driven truck in the Lasudia area on Friday. Police have registered a case against the errant truck driver and further investigations are underway.  

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Himanshu Yadav (25), a resident of Singapore Green View Premium. Himanshu and his friend and neighbor Shreya were employed at two different jewellery showrooms in the city.

Man ends life

A 29-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in the Azad Nagar area, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased identified as Rahul Dhamandi, a resident of Musakhedi area was found hanging by one of his family members after which the police were informed. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for his suicide could not be ascertained yet. 

