MP Start-Up News: Start-Up Owners Who Beat All Odds To Script Success Stories

MP Startup News: Start-Up Owners Who Beat All Odds To Script Success Stories

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The journey to start-up success is often challenging and fraught with initial difficulties, yet there are many who have carved a niche for themselves, defying all odds. Now they are planning to take their start-up businesses to a new level. Small wonder, for the eco -system created by the state government has infused a new energy in them.

Soaring Aerotech group specialises in design, development and deployment of advanced unmanned aerial systems by using drone applications. Ahishek, who works for this group and specialises in pilot training, said that in the beginning, some problems cropped up and finding customers was an uphill task. Now the drone service was in great demand for land and road surveys etc.

Vaibhav Sawarkar, head of business development and operations for Soaring Aerotech, said that start-ups had found a conducive atmosphere and would grow further. The drone service is very useful in different surveys.

QuikiT Brings AI Safety to Industry

The founder of QuikiT start-up, Akhilesh Gandhi, said that earlier he was part of two to three start-ups but they didn t do well. Now he had started QuikiT and the response was overwhelming. He said he was planning to take his start-up to international level.

QuikiT designs AI- powered safety and monitoring system for industrial environments where human access is unsafe and operational reliability is critical. His start-up technology which is helpful for mining industry reduces human exposure while enabling detection of faults, threats and structural issues.

Teenage pitch turns into start-up success

Rahul Rai (24) runs a start-up in Jabalpur and it mainly deals with education. He comes from a humble middle-class background not very sound financially. When he was 19-years-old and studying in class 12, he pitched for a start-up and now the app of his company has been downloaded by more than 40,000 people. Overwhelmed by the response, he is also planning to start his work in Indore. He said that things were not easy for him in the beginning and he faced many hurdles but now his start-up was being recognized.