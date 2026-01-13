 Indore News: Armed Forces Veterans Day To Be Observed On January 14
Veterans Day will be observed on January 14 at the District Soldiers’ Welfare Office in Jairampur Colony, Indore, to honour ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, and war widows. Felicitations will be held, grievances addressed, and government welfare schemes shared. The day commemorates Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, India’s first Army Commander-in-Chief, for his service during the 1947 Indo-Pakistan War.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:50 AM IST
Indore News: Veterans Day To Be Observed On January 14 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Veterans Day will be celebrated at the District Soldiers’ Welfare Office in Jairampur Colony on January 14 at 11 am to honour ex-servicemen.

District Soldiers’ Welfare Officer Commander Nagesh Chandra Malviya (Retd.) informed that senior ex-servicemen and Veer Naris (war widows) will be felicitated on the occasion. Grievances and issues of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, widows and dependents will be addressed, and information about various government welfare schemes for ex-servicemen will also be provided.

Commander Malviya said that Veterans Day is observed to honour and remember the distinguished services of the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa. He led the Indian Army during the 1947 Indo-Pakistan War and played a pivotal role in securing victory for the nation. Field Marshal Cariappa retired on January 14, 1953, and the day is commemorated in his memory to recognise the contributions of all veteran ex-servicemen.

All ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, war widows and dependents have been requested to reach the District Soldiers’ Welfare Office, Jairampur Colony, by 10:45 am on January 14 to participate in the programme.

Bharat Parv to be organised in district on R Day

On the occasion of Republic Day, Bharat Parv (India Festival) will be organised in the district on January 26. The event will be jointly organised by the Department of Culture, Department of Public Relations, and the district administration.

Freedom fighters, social workers, writers, artists and other dignitaries will be specially invited to the programme. Preparations have already begun across the district to ensure smooth and effective organisation of Bharat Parv.

As part of the festival, various cultural programmes will be presented to showcase the rich folk culture of the State. These include folk and devotional singing, patriotic songs highlighting good governance and freedom, poetry recitation, instrumental music and tribal and folk dances.

As in previous years, an exhibition based on developmental activities will also be organised on the occasion.

