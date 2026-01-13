 Indore BRTS Removal: HC Summons PWD CE, Agency Over Delay In Removal Work
The Indore Bench of MP High Court expressed dissatisfaction over delays in dismantling BRTS infrastructure and summoned the PWD chief engineer and agency officials. While removal of railings has begun, bus stop dismantling stalled, and the central divider awaits an elevated corridor project. The court directed all concerned to appear on January 19; earlier orders remain in force.

Updated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:39 AM IST
Indore BRTS Removal: HC Summons PWD CE, Agency Over Delay In Removal Work

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over delays in dismantling infrastructure related to the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) and summoned the chief engineer (CE) of Public Works Department (PWD), the agency responsible for removal of the corridor, to explain the slow progress.

Hearing a petition filed by Rajlaxmi Foundation, a division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi reviewed the status of compliance with its earlier directions regarding removal of BRTS railings, bus stops, dividers and other traffic-related issues.

During the hearing, Indore collector Shivam Verma and DCP (traffic) Anand Kaladagi appeared before the court and informed that a nodal officer has been appointed to assist the BRTS committee constituted by the court. The committee has already submitted a status report, stating that the removal of railings is currently underway.

However, the court was informed that the removal of BRTS bus stops has stalled. An agency, M/s Dinesh Yadav Firm, appointed to dismantle 21 bus stops, stopped work after removing only two or three. A termination notice has since been issued to the firm.

The respondents further submitted that removal of the central divider could not proceed as it is linked to a proposed elevated corridor/flyover project by the PWD. Indore Municipal Corporation has written to the chief engineer, PWD (Bridge), Indore, on January 7, but has received no response so far.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that the proposed elevated corridor exists only on paper and accused the government of lacking seriousness in implementing the project.

Taking note of the submissions, the High Court directed that the chief engineer, PWD Indore, executive engineer (Bridge), and the proprietor of M/s Dinesh Yadav Firm must remain present before the court on the next date of hearing.

On the issue of religious structures encroaching on public roads, the Collector submitted that identification work was delayed due to the recent Bhagirathpura incident in Indore, but assured the court that such structures would be identified within two weeks.

Regarding the use of loudspeakers beyond permissible limits, the administration informed the court that an action-taken report would be submitted.

Meanwhile, DCP Traffic Anand Kaladagi tendered an apology for the delay in appointing a nodal officer and assured better coordination with the Traffic Regulatory Committee formed earlier by the court.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 19, 2026, at 2:30 PM. The High Court directed that all earlier orders passed on December 1 and December 17, 2025, must continue to be complied with until further orders.

