 Indore News: 700 New Industries To Generate Jobs For Over 20K Youths In Indore
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: 700 New Industries To Generate Jobs For Over 20K Youths In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 15 new industrial parks have been established in the private sector in Indore district in last three years, paving the way for the setting up of around 700 new industries. These projects are expected to provide employment to nearly 20,000 young people, claims a press release issued by Department of Public Relations.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, industrial growth in Madhya Pradesh has gained unprecedented momentum over the past two years. Policy reforms and investor-friendly measures have led to rapid expansion of industries, with Indore becoming a preferred destination due to its strong industrial culture, skilled manpower and robust connectivity,” the release added.

“Indore is also set to become a major railway hub in the next 3–4 years. The number of trains passing through the city is expected to increase from fewer than 100 to nearly 300. Rail connectivity will be strengthened in six directions, including Indore–Ujjain–Nagda–Ratlam, Indore–Dewas–Bhopal, Indore–Khandwa and Indore–Manmad,” the release went on to add.

In addition, expansion of the road network will bring nearly 60 per cent of the country’s population within a 700-kilometre radius of Indore, significantly reducing logistics costs. The state aims to lower logistics costs from the current 13–14 per cent to 7–8 per cent, boosting production, sales and exports.

Indore has also been included in the Central Government’s Gati Shakti National Logistics Master Plan, under which a logistics plan is being prepared with support from the Asian Development Bank, without placing additional financial burden on the state.

According to Swapnil Garg, general manager, District Trade and Industry Centre, Indore, a total of 964 entrepreneurs were supported under the Chief Minister Udyam Kranti Yojana during the financial years 2024–25 and 2025–26, linking them with self-employment opportunities.

“Special emphasis has been placed on promoting women entrepreneurship. Under various MSME schemes, 301 women entrepreneurs were benefitted during the last two financial years. Meanwhile, under the Madhya Pradesh MSME Incentive Scheme, grants worth over Rs 328.50 crore were approved for 341 industrial units,” he added.

Entrepreneur registration has also seen growth. In the last two years, 44,501 enterprises were registered in Indore district, resulting in the creation of over 1.70 lakh jobs in the manufacturing and service sectors.

