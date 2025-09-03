'No New Transformers Without NOC From Civic Bodies, Traffic Police,' Says MP Alok Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Alok Sharma on Wednesday issued stern directives during a meeting held at the collector’s office on the city’s traffic management.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken by the public works department (PWD) and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to improve traffic flow, address black spots and resolve issues related to condemned vehicles.

During the meeting, Sharma made it clear that no new transformer in the city should be installed without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the collector, the municipal corporation and the traffic police.

He warned that FIRs would be lodged against the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) officials found violating these norms.

The MP also instructed officials to remove existing electricity poles blocking traffic and emphasized the urgency of clearing roadside encroachments. He directed the traffic authorities to intensify action against wrongly parked vehicles and told officials to draft detailed plans for rotary systems and to address identified accident-prone black spots.

Highlighting the growing menace of the parking mafia, Sharma cautioned that city parking areas must not be turned into private garages. He pressed the municipal commissioner to ensure that parking management served the public, not revenue interests.

Sharma reprimands BMC officials

Water-logging also drew sharp criticism from the MP. Expressing dissatisfaction with the corporation’s monsoon preparedness, Sharma recalled his earlier protest as mayor when he sat on a chair on waterlogged roads to highlight the problem and reprimanded BMC officers. “I should not be forced to repeat that again. Prepare an action plan and give me a report within a week,” he directed.

‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav’

After the meeting, the MP said the ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav’ would be held from September 21–December 25 and anti-encroachment drives in old city markets would begin after three days’ notice.