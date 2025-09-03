 Bhopal: Young Woman Killed By Ex-Lover For Rejecting Advances, Accused Held
Bhopal: Young Woman Killed By Ex-Lover For Rejecting Advances, Accused Held

Roshni’s body with throat slit was found in her room

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Bhopal: Young Woman Killed By Ex-Lover For Rejecting Advances, Accused Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 19-year old Roshni was murdered by her ex-lover for rejecting his advances. The young woman’s body with her throat slit was found at her house in Panchsheel Nagar on Tuesday.

TT Nagar police on Wednesday solved the blind murder case within 24 hours while arresting the accused who had attempted to cover up the crime as a case of suicide.

The incident came to light when complainant Mohammad Ejaz informed police that his daughter Roshni (19) was found dead in her room with her throat slit and a blade lying nearby.

Initially, it appeared to be a case of suicide. However, the post-mortem report revealed an assault with a bigger sharp weapon, pointing towards a well-planned murder.

Police examined Roshni’s mobile phone, which showed late-night conversations with a local youth Mubeen Khan. Forensic and fingerprint experts also confirmed suspicions of murder.

Based on the evidence, the suspect Mubeen was detained for questioning. He initially tried to mislead police but later confessed to the crime. He also led police to the recovery of the murder weapon hidden in his house.

TT Nagar police station incharge Gaurav Singh Dohar said Mubeen, who had an affair with Roshni, had been secretly visiting her house despite objections from her family.

Roshni’s family had recently arranged her marriage elsewhere. Upset by this, Mubeen forced his way into Roshni’s room on Monday night as he lifted the tin shade of the room after climbing through a neighbouring house terrace.

When Roshni rejected his advances and refused to break her engagement, he slit her throat with a knife he had brought from home. To mislead police, he placed a blade near the body to make it look like suicide and locked the room from inside before escaping the same way.

Police team also interrogated neighbours and gathered evidence.

