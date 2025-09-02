DAVV Indore’s Semiconductor Chip Unveiled At Semicon India | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A proud moment for Indore and Madhya Pradesh came on Tuesday when a semiconductor chip designed by the Advanced VLSI Lab of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), was unveiled at the inaugural ceremony of Semicon India 2025 in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the event, while Union minister of electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw officially handed over semiconductor chips fabricated at India’s Semiconductor Laboratory, Chandigarh.

Out of 17 chips presented, one was designed by IET-DAVV, marking a significant milestone for the university and showcasing India’s growing capabilities in semiconductor design.

The DAVV’s chip highlights the university advanced research and development efforts in Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) technology. “Faculty and students at the Advanced VLSI Lab have worked for years to achieve this breakthrough, contributing directly to India’s vision of technological self-reliance under the “Make in India” and “Digital India” missions,” said DAVV faculty member Vaibhav Neema, who played a key role in design of the chip.

“This achievement not only strengthens India’s semiconductor ecosystem but also places DAVV on the national map of chip design excellence. I credit the success to continuous support, guidance and the dedication of its research team,” DAVV said vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai.